Ravishing in red! Meghan Markle donned a classic red pencil skirt designed by Boss while attending a roundtable discussion on gender equality, a cause close to the Duchess of Sussex’s heart.

Meghan Markle, 38, really knows how to put a modern twist on a classic look! The Duchess of Sussex wowed the crowd when she donned a red leather skirt on Oct. 25. Meghan looked positively ravishing in the ensemble, which she paired with a maroon V-neck sweater and classic suede red pumps. She wore her hair pulled back in a stylish bun, with wisps of her hair just grazing her face. Meghan’s skirt was designed by Boss and she pulled it off effortlessly, roughly five months after giving birth to sweet baby Archie, 5 months.

While Meghan’s fashion was definitely eye-catching, it was the event she was dressed for that really left her beaming. At Windsor Castle, Meghan attended a roundtable on gender equality after joining The Queen’s Commonwealth Trust and One Young World, which are coalitions founded on the observation of how young leaders are carrying on the conversation of change and empowering women. Meghan’s husband, Prince Harry, 35, was on hand for the event too, driving the royal couple to the event in an Audi E-Tron electric car. Meghan and Harry chatted with young leaders who are running projects and ventures that support equality and inclusion in countries like Nigeria, Iraq, Malawi, South Africa, and Bangladesh.

Of course, the recent excitement in Meghan’s life, including her first official royal tour with her family to Africa, has been marred down by revelations of Meghan’s time as a royal thus far. The mother-of-one revealed that she was struggling emotionally in ITV’s new documentary Harry & Meghan: An African Journey, which aired Oct. 23. Meghan described how her British friends warned her about the tabloid scrutiny she would face if she were to continue her relationship with Prince Harry when the pair were just dating. As a result, Meghan added that she “very naively” paid no mind to the warnings.

It’s definitely been an incredibly difficult transition for Meghan over the last two years. But she’s continued to put on a brave face throughout her time as a royal, a newly wed and a new mother. With her keen eye for fashion and her love of valuable causes, fans cannot wait to see what she wears next as she continues to mold her platform with her supportive husband by her side.