Malika Haqq’s baby bump is coming along nicely, and her BFF Khloe Kardashian couldn’t help but share a video of how ‘cute’ it is.

Malika Haqq only announced her pregnancy less than a month ago and already she’s sporting quite the baby bump. The 36-year-old mom to be appeared in one of BFF Khloe Kardashian‘s Instagram story videos where they appeared to be getting ready to work out, as Koko first has the camera trained on herself in a dark grey long sleeved gym shirt. She then pans around to show they’re in an open basketball court gym with Malika looking so adorable and fit in a tight cammo workout top and leggings, which Khloe wrote on the video were from her Good American apparel brand.

Malika turns to the side as Khloe repeats “Look at the bump, look at the bump,” and then says a drawn out “How cuuuuuuute.” From the side angle, her belly is much more noticeable than it appears looking straight on. The mom to be appears to be maybe four to five months along in her first pregnancy, as she surprised fans by announcing she was expecting on Sept. 27.

Malika learned the art of the hustle and monetization from the Kardashians, as she partnered with Clearblue’s Digital Pregnancy Tests to tell the world she had a little one on the way. Next to an Instagram photo of her smiling and holding up a test that read “pregnant,” she wrote, ““I listen to my heart, and I’ve decided that the rest of my life will be the best of my life. I’m pregnant! I didn’t know when, I just knew one day. God said it’s my turn, and I couldn’t be more grateful for the little spirit that grows inside of me. I am yours, baby, and you are mine. Thank you, @Clearblue for being a CLEAR and intricate part of the most important test result of my life. 2020 baby!”

The father of Malika’s baby is reportedly her on and off again boyfriend, rapper O.T. Genasis. The pair started dating in 2017 but called it quits for good in June of 2019. So she must have become pregnant right around the time they broke up. While Malika is single, she has the support of her bestie Khloe to be by her side throughout her pregnancy.