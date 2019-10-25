Kylie Jenner Reveals Never-Before-Seen Baby Bump Pic: ‘Baking My Little Baby’ Stormi

A year and a half after giving birth to Stormi Webster, Kylie Jenner revealed one of her ‘favorite’ (bare) baby bump photos! The ‘KUWTK’ star even opened about her pregnancy journey, which was once a secret.

Photos of Kylie Jenner’s baby bump are few and far between, since the beauty mogul went into hiding between the later half of 2017 and early 2018. So, it was a pleasant surprise to hop on Kylie’s Instagram and see a photo of her bun in the oven on Oct. 24 — no baggy T-shirt to cover it, either! You can see Kylie’s baby bump picture, here. “I have so many belly photos but this one has always been one of my favorites,” Kylie captioned the post. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was feeling sentimental about her pregnancy with Stormi Webster, who’s now 20 months old.

“Baking my little baby storm was such a special time in my life,” Kylie continued. “I actually became so much stronger and independent throughout the entire experience. women really are amazing.. tag a strong woman in your life 💓.” The makeup guru accepted her own challenge, because she tagged her mom, Kris Jenner, 63! That elicited a response from Stormi’s grandma, who replied, “I love you so much 😍.”

Kylie’s pregnancy was so hush-hush, she didn’t even confirm it until three days after Stormi already entered the world on Feb. 1, 2018. Kylie did her best to keep away from the public’s eye until then, and fans didn’t see her pregnant belly, bare, until she released the “To Our Daughter” video in Feb. 2018 that broke YouTube.

Travis Scott, 28, also welcomed Stormi into the world, but sadly, a report of the rapper’s split with Kylie surfaced in Oct. 2019. On the same day Kylie shared her baby bump photo, a report claimed that she “seemed to have a connection” with Drake, 33, at the rapper’s 33rd birthday party at Goya Studios in Los Angeles on Oct. 23, according to a source. “They seemed to be enjoying each other’s company. They were joking around and Kylie was laughing. She seemed to be really happy and in a great mood and her and Drake seemed very comfortable with each other. There seemed to be an attraction there,” another source told Us Weekly. Whoever Kylie decides to hit it off with, her priority will always be little Stormi!