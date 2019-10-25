Khloe Kardashian looked slinky and sexy as she sizzled on the red carpet in a snakeskin dress. Tristan Thompson doesn’t even know what he’s missing!

The event was about the opening of a giant, guitar-shaped hotel, but all eyes were on Khloe Kardashian when she strode the red carpet. Khloe strutted her stuff in a slinky, silk maxi dress in a chic, snakeskin print. The bold dress skimmed her curves beautifully from head to toe, and the spaghetti-strap top gave it a flirty edge. A thin, spaghetti strap dress and sandals seems like an odd choice for it being almost November, but the October 25 event took place in Hollywood, Florida. It’s still in the 80s there! She continued to bring beachy vibes well into autumn with a golden tan, bright blonde hair, and glittery, strappy heels. Ever trendy, she clashed prints — though still going reptilian — by carrying a black, alligator Kelly Pochette mini clutch from Hermes. The bag, popularized by Princess Grace Kelly, starts at around $8000.

Khloe’s thriving! She completed her look with stunning makeup: glowing highlighter and bronzer, a subtle brown smokey eye, and nude, glossy lipstick. She also rocked super pointy, long nails (so in style right now) and a truly massive diamond band on her left hand. Scroll down to see TWO hot looks at Khloe’s outfit from the opening of the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino! Khloe was accompanied on the red carpet by Scott Disick and his girlfriend, Sofia Richie, who looked pretty amazing, too. The 20-year-old model flaunted her killer abs in a chic, white suit opened up to reveal a strappy bikini top. The bikini made her six-pack the center of attention, especially with the straps going across her torso. So fab!

Snakeskin is a total Kardashian-Jenner fave right now. This is the second time that Khloe has rocked the print in the past two weeks. She headed out to lunch with sister Kim Kardashian on October 15 looking like a total biker babe in a leather snakeskin moto jacket. She wore the badass jacket over a black bra top, pairing it with black yoga pants tucked into thigh-high boots.

Someone who’s definitely going to appreciate Khloe’s latest look? Her cheating ex-boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, who keeps trying to shoot his shot with her on Instagram. Just recently, he left a bunch of heart emojis on a sexy pic. Once this outfit goes up on her Insta, he’s going to freak!