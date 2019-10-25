Khloe Kardashian is not messing around! In a new clip from this Sunday’s upcoming episode, Khloe plots with Scott Disick how to confront her mom, Kris Jenner, after she’s been ‘literally avoiding’ Khloe.

Khloe Kardashian, 35, is ready to confront her mom, Kris Jenner, 63. In the next Keeping Up With The Kardashians episode, a new clip shows Khloe hanging out with Scott Disick, 36, as she’s looking for her mom. “I’ve been looking for mom forever,” Khloe says to Scott while they’re hanging out in the Flip It Like Disick host’s home. “She’s literally avoiding me,” Khloe continues. But Scott has some news of his own, telling Khloe that Kris was “here [Scott’s home] yesterday.” Naturally, Khloe wasn’t totally relieved by the news. “But why on earth would she be ignoring me?” the Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian beauty asked. And that’s when the truth comes out.

Put in a bit of an awkward situation, Scott spilled the details to Khloe, telling her, “She’s [Kris] scared that you’re going to confront her about that SoulCycle thing.” The “SoulCycle thing” in question is actually the 2015 run-in Khloe had with her ex-husband, Lamar Odom, 39, at the gym after the former NBA player received a tip on Khloe’s location from the famous momager. A previous clip released also showed that Khloe knew her mom wasn’t telling the whole truth about the situation after reading Lamar’s memoir, Darkness to Light. As the music drops in the exclusive clip from E!, Khloe shows how completely unimpressed she was by the whole thing. “You’ve got to be kidding me,” she says to Scott, whilst rolling her eyes. The rest of the clip features Khloe and Scott plotting ways for Khloe to finally confront Kris.

Of course, that’s not the only drama involving Khloe’s past in the upcoming episode. The Oct. 27 episode will also feature Khloe getting very honest with her sisters, Kim, 39, and Kourtney Kardashian, 40, about her ex-husband calling her and wanting to reconnect. “I don’t want to mislead him in any way, but I would like to meet with him,” she confessed to her older sisters.

Clearly, there’s a lot going down in Sunday night’s new episode! If fans know Khloe, Kris won’t be able to get out of this easily and a confrontation just might be on the way. Get caught up with the Kardashians with the next episode of KUWTK on E! Sunday night at 9 pm.