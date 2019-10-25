Kanye West Reveals Why He Didn’t Drop New Album ‘Jesus Is King’ After Fan Outrage

‘Jesus is King’ still isn’t here, and Kanye West is asking his ‘loyal and patient’ fans to be that just a little bit longer. He explained in a tweet why his new album didn’t drop after yet another false premiere date.

Kanye West, 42, is doing damage control after failing to drop his new album (again), taking to Twitter to tell his fans what the hell’s going on. Drumroll please… he hasn’t actually finished it. Ye’s highly-anticipated new album, Jesus is King, was set to drop at midnight on October 25, according to Yeezus himself. He confirmed that in a tweet on October 21, and followed it up on October 24 with a sampling of lyrics from a new, unnamed song. Sike — the album never came. Needless to say, his fans were low-key freaking out. About an hour and a half after the scheduled drop, Ye went back to Twitter with a message to his listeners: “To my fans Thank you for being loyal & patient We are specifically fixing mixes on ‘Everything We Need’ ‘Follow God’ & ‘Water’ We not going to sleep until this album is out!”

As of press time, the album still isn’t out, so Kanye must be getting awfully tired by now. Ye’s “loyal and patient” fans aren’t exactly being the latter at this point. The replies to his tweet were intense. One fan used Kanye’s own lyrics against him, sharing an image of the words, “Don’t say you will, unless you will” from the 808s & Heartbreak track “Say You Will”. Another simply shared one of Kanye’s tweets from 2018, which read, “just stop lying about sh*t. Just stop lying.” The winner of the bunch, by far, was the fan who cheekily shared the iconic 2016 pic of Kanye and his daughter, North West, 6, fast asleep while shopping for furniture with his wife, Kim Kardashian. They’re not messing around.

It’s understandable why fans are so upset at this point. Kim, 39, proudly announced in an August 29 tweet that Jesus is King would drop on September 27. She also included the album’s 12-song track list, which stoked fans even further. Alas, September 27 came and went with no album, Kim was forced to do damage control. She tweeted at her millions of followers, “have faith..” and included a revised, 10-song tracklist, now saying the album would be released on September 29.

To my fans Thank you for being loyal & patient We are specifically fixing mixes on “Everything We Need” “Follow God” & “Water”



We not going to sleep until this album is out! — ye (@kanyewest) October 25, 2019

HollywoodLife will 100% let you know when Jesus is King finally drops, so keep checking back, Kanye fans!