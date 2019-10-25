Jenna Dewan Reveals She’s Still ‘Figuring Out’ Co-Parenting With Channing Tatum 1.5 Years After Split

A year and a half after her split from Channing Tatum, Jenna Dewan says they’re still ‘figuring out’ co-parenting. She’s so thankful for her BF Steve Kazee, as he’s been helping her with the process.

Jenna Dewan is head over heels for boyfriend Steve Kazee, 43, and pregnant with his child, but she still has co-parenting duties with ex Channing Tatum. She’s out promoting her new wellness book Gracefully You and HollywoodLife.com caught up with her at a Q&A with The Moms & Hatchimals at Mr. Purple in NYC on October 24. She’s so excited to be having her second baby, but revealed that co-parenting her six-year-old daughter Everly with Channing still has it’s challenges, even though the couple split up in April of 2018.

“We’re figuring it out. I’m really lucky too that I have an incredible partner in Steve, who’s like absolutely amazing with me and we really do that well with Evy. To just have a partner to be there with you and help you through all of this, it’s been amazing. But, it’s a journey,” she said of co-parenting with Channing.

We were able to get in a question with Jenna and asked her what she learned the most about herself while putting together her book. “What is important to me, the values that are important to me to focus on, which is family and connection and expression of yourself and self love,” she revealed. “Really focusing on that in my life and trusting that the elements will all come together to help me create that life. It was a really lesson in rust and understanding how strong you are and knowing that things can come together even more beautifully than you would’ve ever imagined even through the tough times. It was a tough, but magical few years.”

What’s even more magical was how she and Steve connected after a brief meeting years ago after watching him in a play. “He was on a show on Broadway like 7 years ago and I went to see the show with my mom…We got to meet him and we were like, ‘Oh my god, you’re amazing.’ And, it just stuck with me. Years later, of course, I’m single and he reached out to me and he’s like ‘I never forgot meeting you’ and yeah, it was a really cool moment. Like I say all the time, the universe works in very mysterious ways.” Wow, they are so meant to be!