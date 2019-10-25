Ooh la la! Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz’s non-stop PDA continued at a sexy Halloween party where the two locked lips in the most colorful of settings.

Get a room you two! Heidi Klum, 46, showed off her romantic side with husband Tom Kaulitz, 30, at a Halloween bash that found them covered in glitter! The supermodel posted several Instagram photos on October 25 of her passionately kissing him which she referred to as “FIREWORKS”. She wore a sparkly Tom Ford dress to the event that came equipped with a very important fashion accessory… a pair of hoop earrings with Tom’s last name written in between!

Heidi, who is known for her over the top Halloween costumes, kept that tradition going on Thursday by expertly bedazzling herself in glitter. She posted an Instagram video that gave her 6.7 million fans a closer look of how much of it was strategically covered on her face and chest. She also shared a sexy Instagram Story of her toned legs covered in glitter while she chilled with her Tokio Hotel guitarist beau.

NSFW alert! Heidi also spent part of her Thursday showing a ton of cleavage in a stunning John Galliano look on Instagram. The mother-of-four nearly suffered a nip slip while modeling the leather inspired piece that included a unique belt-shaped necklace.

Heidi and Tom, who privately married in February 2019 before having a big ceremony in Italy six months later, are known for putting their intimate moments out there for the world to see. She flaunted her long legs in a revealing ensemble while cuddling up with him on Instagram in April 2019. They also cozied up in bed together in a sexy Instagram snap posted after they announced their engagement in December 2018.

The Germany’s Next Top Model host believes she has found the one in Tom. She called him the “love of her life” on The Ellen DeGeneres Show three months before he popped the question in September 2018. She might be onto something based on how in love they look at every outing they attend and pic they take!