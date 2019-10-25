See Pic
Heidi Klum, 46, Kisses Husband Tom Kaulitz, 30, While Covered In Glitter For Halloween Party — Pics

Heidi Klum
REX/Shutterstock
Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz InStyle and Warner Bros Golden Globes After Party, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 06 Jan 2019
Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz are seen on a boat ahead their wedding on August 02, 2019 in Capri, Italy. Pictured: Heidi Klum,Tom Kaulitz Ref: SPL5107296 020819 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: +39 02 56567623 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No France Rights, No Italy Rights, No Switzerland Rights
Beverly Hills, CA - Congrats! Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz have secretly gotten married according to new court documents. The German duo have already filed an official "confidential" marriage certificate in the County of Los Angeles. The marriage has been kept under wraps and classified as "confidential." The couple are pictured on February 22nd, 2019 the day they are believed to have tied the knot. and one year after they first met. The happy couple was pictured on this date leaving Mr. Chow looking giddy and perhaps hiding news they'd just tied the knot. In an interview Heidi revealed, "We met February 22nd... I would have married him that day." Pictured: Heidi Klum, Tom Kaulitz BACKGRID USA 22 FEBRUARY 2019 BACKGRID USA 11 JULY 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: CLICKSNAP / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Ooh la la! Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz’s non-stop PDA continued at a sexy Halloween party where the two locked lips in the most colorful of settings.

Get a room you two! Heidi Klum, 46, showed off her romantic side with husband Tom Kaulitz, 30, at a Halloween bash that found them covered in glitter! The supermodel posted several Instagram photos on October 25 of her passionately kissing him which she referred to as “FIREWORKS”.  She wore a sparkly Tom Ford dress to the event that came equipped with a very important fashion accessory… a pair of hoop earrings with Tom’s last name written in between!

Heidi, who is known for her over the top Halloween costumes, kept that tradition going on Thursday by expertly bedazzling herself in glitter. She posted an Instagram video that gave her 6.7 million fans a closer look of how much of it was strategically covered on her face and chest. She also shared a sexy Instagram Story of her toned legs covered in glitter while she chilled with her Tokio Hotel guitarist beau.

NSFW alert! Heidi also spent part of her Thursday showing a ton of cleavage in a stunning John Galliano look on Instagram. The mother-of-four nearly suffered a nip slip while modeling the leather inspired piece that included a unique belt-shaped necklace.

FIREWORKS 💥 🚀❤️😈

Heidi and Tom, who privately married in February 2019 before having a big ceremony in Italy six months later, are known for putting their intimate moments out there for the world to see. She flaunted her long legs in a revealing ensemble while cuddling up with him on Instagram in April 2019. They also cozied up in bed together in a sexy Instagram snap posted after they announced their engagement in December 2018.

The Germany’s Next Top Model host believes she has found the one in Tom. She called him the “love of her life” on The Ellen DeGeneres Show three months before he popped the question in September 2018. She might be onto something based on how in love they look at every outing they attend and pic they take!