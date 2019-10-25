Watch
Justin Hartley Grills Hannah Brown About Whether Or Not She’s Dating ‘DWTS’ Partner Alan Bersten

The people want to know! ‘Ellen’ guest host Justin Hartley asks Hannah Brown about her relationship status with ‘DWTS’ partner Alan Bersten and she reveals what’s really going on.

Fans have continued to wonder what’s going on with DWTS partners Hannah Brown, 25, and Alan Bersten, 25. They have incredible chemistry in the ballroom, so people can’t help but wonder if they’re dating in real life. Ellen guest host Justin Hartley, 42, asks Hannah point-blank whether or not she’s dating Alan. “No, I’m not,” Hannah said. “I’m not.” She adds, “We’re great friends. He kind of has to be my best friend. So I make him be. He cries about it. But it has been an amazing experience…”

She notes that she’s suffered some “trauma from dating, so we’re not going to do that right now. We’re going to dance.” Hannah’s romantic life has been a roller coaster. She got engaged to Jed Wyatt, 25, during The Bachelorette finale, but she broke things off with him after learning that he still had a girlfriend when he signed on to do the show. To be with Jed, she had to break up with Tyler Cameron, 26. The two had a reunion during the After the Final Rose special and Hannah asked him to get a drink with her after this was all over. They went out together but that’s all that happened. Tyler went on to have a brief romance with Gigi Hadid, 24.

Justin asked Hannah about whether or not she’s talked to Tyler at all lately. “I have been so busy, and I think he’s been so busy. I wish him well,” Hannah told Justin.

Justin Hartley and Hannah Brown on a new episode of ‘Ellen.’ ( Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.)

Hannah first spoke out about the dating rumors in Sept. 2019. “We are dance partners and we have the best time together,” Hannah told HollywoodLife after a performance. “And we have a friendship that is great.” Hannah and Alan are one of the remaining pairs on Dancing With the Stars season 28, so their journey together is not over quite yet.