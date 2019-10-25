Hailey Baldwin Surprises Fans & Shows Love For Selena Gomez’s New Music About Justin On Insta

There’s no bad blood between Selena Gomez and Hailey Baldwin, even if Sel dissed Justin Bieber in her two latest songs. Hailey liked a post about friends celebrating her new music!

No tea, no shade here, apparently! Hailey Baldwin threw her and Selena Gomez‘s fans for a loop when she seemingly gave the singer, who just released music calling out her husband, some love on Instagram. Hailey and Selena’s mutual friend, Raquelle Stevens, posted an adorable photo to Instagram on October 24, that showed herself, Selena, and their pals Ashley Cook and Courtney Lopez celebrating Sel’s new tunes on a night out together. “Celebrating!!!” Raquelle captioned the squad photo, which gained likes from tens of thousands of followers — including Mrs. Hailey Bieber. Talk about a shocker!

The “like” heard around the world comes just two days after fans accused Hailey of insulting Selena on Instagram following the release of “Lose You To Love Me”, her song that’s not-so subtly about her past relationship with Justin Bieber. Shortly after Sel’s intimate ballad dropped, Hailey posted on Instagram that she was listening to “I’ll Kill You” by Summer Walker. Hailey vehemently denied that her song choice had anything to do with her husband’s ex-girlfriend, writing on Instagram, “Please stop with this nonsense…there is no ‘response,’” Hailey wrote. “this is complete BS.” Selena’s impassioned plea on Instagram Live to Selenators to not “tear women down” seemed to be in response to those attacks.

“I do not stand for women tearing women down,” Selena told her fans in the October 23 session. “I will never, ever be by that. So, please, be kind to everyone. It doesn’t matter what the situation is — if you’re my fans, don’t be rude to anybody, please. Don’t go off and say things that you just feel in the moment. Please, from me.”

Selena released not one, but two new songs this week that fans are convinced are about Justin. “Lose You To Love Me” references being replaced in “just two months,” which seems like a dig at the fact that Justin got back together with Hailey after his and Selena’s breakup, soon afterward getting engaged. “Look At Her Now” is a dance track about being scorned by an ex-lover, but ultimately realizing that she “dodged a bullet.” Neither Justin nor Hailey have publicly responded.