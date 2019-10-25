‘Good Girls Get High’ Sneak Peek: Danielle Freaks Over High School Award She Receives

Yearbooks have arrived and that means awards. HollywoodLife is EXCLUSIVELY premiering an EXCLUSIVE preview of ‘Good Girls Get High’ featuring the moment Danielle finds out which award she got.

Good Girls Get High is available now exclusively on DIRECTV and will be in theaters on Nov. 8. HollywoodLife has an EXCLUSIVE sneak peek of the new comedy. Best friends Sam and Danielle have their yearbooks in hand and are ready to peek inside. At first, they look at the dedication that Danielle got Sam. Danielle then turns to the awards section.

Danielle is shocked to discover that she and Sam got the award for Biggest Good Girls. “What kind of bullsh*t category is that?” Danielle asks. Danielle finds the title “good girls” a bit “condescending.” Sam tries to get Danielle to calm down about this.

“It’s so neutered. Is that really what people think about us?” Danielle continues. Sam tells her that it’s just a “stupid yearbook award” and believes Danielle is overreacting.

Danielle’s not letting this go. She brings up that they don’t have cars and have never been to a part. “We’ve literally never done anything bad,” she says. Sam doesn’t think that’s the case. She talks about the time they skipped class to go see Al Gore’s lecture on climate change. “That was bad, okay? I had a test that day,” Sam tells her BFF.

The synopsis for the film reads: “With graduation looming, two academically gifted ‘good girls,’ frustrated with their social standing in the high school hierarchy, get stoned on their last night of senior year in Good Girls Get High. After their evening of experimentation goes hilariously awry, they ultimately learn that being “bad girls” isn’t all it’s cracked up to be.” The movie stars Abby Quinn, Stefanie Scott, Lauren Lapkus, Matt Besser, Isabelle Fuhrman, and Danny Pudi.