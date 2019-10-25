Demi Lovato just upped the stakes for celebrity Halloween costumes when she flaunted the first of her multiple looks — a sexy take on Marie Antoinette. She looks just like her!

Demi Lovato doesn’t mess around when it comes to Halloween! The 27-year-old “Cool For The Summer” singer threw it back to the French Revolution for spooky season when she donned an incredibly elaborate Marie Antoinette costume. Demi showed off her intricate Halloween costume on Instagram on October 25, giving props to her makeup and hair artists for achieving the 1700s look. Her two pics show a closeup look at her makeup, and a full-length look at her outfit. She’s the spitting image of the infamous aristocrat — with a sexy twist. For Halloween 2019, she’s rocking an ornate, gold and pale blue brocade dress, featuring loads of lace and ruffles, and a seriously busty corset. Seriously; her chest is almost to her chin, which was actually the style at the time; at least for the über rich Queen consort of France.

The dress, styled into a mini, was just the start of her remarkable cosplay. Demi slipped on period-appropriate, lace-up booties and accessorized with a simple strand of pearls, and diamond earrings. History buffs know that Marie Antoinette, the executed wife of Louis XVI, was all about luxury, opulence, and over-the-top glamour. So, Demi continued to channel the erstwhile French queen by donning a massive bouffant wig and heavily applied, white makeup to make her as pale as possible. Makeup artist Etienne Ortega completed the look by giving her exaggerated eyelashes, orangish lipstick, and dramatic eyes: bright blue eyeshadow and tiny jewels.

She’s barely recognizable! If there’s a costume contest wherever Demi’s headed in her getup, she’s definitely winning. She teased that this is actually just the first of her Halloween costumes this year, captioning her Instagram post, “Halloween round 1… I told y’all I don’t play on Halloween!! It’s my time to shine 😝✨ glam team killed it 🙌🏼👏🏼 @etienneortega & @paulnortonhair 💀🎃👻”.

Demi’s fans and friends were obviously all about this expert look. “AMAZINGGGGGGG!!!!!!,” Debra Messing commented on the post, with Christian Serratos writing, “Oh my god! Killed it”. One of her fans spoke for the rest of us by commenting, “DEMMMMIIIII‼️😍😍😍”.