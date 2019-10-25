Blake Shelton still can’t believe he’s dating Gwen Stefani! The country crooner shared with Martina McBride on her podcast that his relationship with Gwen is ‘the biggest head-scratcher.’

Someone might need to pinch Blake Shelton, 43, because he still can’t get over the fact that he is dating Gwen Stefani, 50! The “God’s Country” singer shared with fellow country star Martina McBride, 53, that he finds his relationship with his fellow The Voice coach “shocking,” while on Martina’s podcast Vocal Point. “If you thought the People magazine cover was shocking, mine and Gwen’s relationship is probably the biggest head-scratcher,” he joked to Martina.

Joking aside, Blake shifted gears to chat candidly with Martina about how difficult it was for the now couple to form a meaningful bond when they first started on The Voice. “I’ll even say that she was, of all the coaches, the least that I had gotten to know the first season she was on the show because she had just had a baby, and I mean just had a baby,” he shared. Blake also described that whenever there was some downtime on the show, Gwen “was gone” mostly “taking care of the baby, you know, and there was never those moments that usually happen on the show, where at the end of the day we’re sitting around out here at the couches and having a drink, talking, laughing.”

That all changed, however, when season two began in 2015. As Blake described, “a lot of life had happened and we’d been through a lot, and we bonded actually over that,” he shared, alluding to both of their divorces which happened roughly the same time. Things clearly worked out for the couple, though, and even Blake acknowledged, “it’s one of those things that, who knows? It had to have been meant to be.”

For fans of the duo, it truly was meant to be! The pair first met in April 2014 for the first season of The Voice. Though it did take some time for them to connect, as Blake noted, they did become fast friends. By the summer of 2015, however, they really relied on each as Blake went through his divorce from Miranda Lambert, 35, in July 2015 and Gwen endured her divorce from Gavin Rosdale, 53, in August of the same year. After their divorces, Blake and Gwen got more and more flirty and their chemistry was totally apparent, even in fun Instagram posts the two would make! By November 2015, the couple made it official and have been going strong ever since.