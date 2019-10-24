Wendy Williams: Lamar Odom ‘Lost A Good One’ After He Admits He Loved Khloe While With Taraji

Wendy Williams didn’t mince words when she heard what Lamar Odom said about the end of his relationship with Taraji P. Henson. She thinks he ‘lost out’ by breaking up with her!

Wendy Williams, 55, had a message for Lamar Odom, 39, during the October 24 episode of her show: he screwed up when he split with Taraji P. Henson, 49, 10 years ago. Wendy played a clip from Lamar’s upcoming interview with TV ONE’s UNCENSORED, in which he shockingly admitted that he had fallen in love with his ex-wife, Khloe Kardashian, 35, while he was still dating the Empire actress. “That was the most significant relationship as a grown up that I had with a black woman,” Lamar says of Taraji in a preview of the UNCENSORED episode, “I used to carry her picture on the road with me. Nobody knows that, except for dudes that play with me. I just wish I would’ve done things different with her.”

Lamar later confesses that “things ended with Taraji” because he was being “an immature punk” — and that “I didn’t know how to tell her that I was falling in love with another woman named Khloe Kardashian.” Yeah, Wendy wasn’t feeling any of this. “Well Lamar, you lost a good one,” she began during the segment on The Wendy Williams Show, pausing for a second to talk about Lamar’s “ugly” shirt. “What was he wearing? Then he’s scratching his face, we already saw him scratch his junk on Dancing With The Stars, like, ew,” she said, getting back to Lamar’s problematic comments about Taraji and Khloe. “He didn’t have to add the ‘black’ part because that just adds to [his] nuttiness,” Wendy said.

“I’m offended. He couldn’t break up with her and cheated on Taraji. Then, [he and Khloe] get engaged and married after a month. That’s how lost he was. Poor Lamar. I like him, and he’s been through so much. There’s some people you just give a pass to. Ugh.”

Lamar gushed about his romance with Taraji during the UNCENSORED sneak peek before talking about the sudden demise of their relationship. “She gave me inspiration, you know what I’m saying? A black woman working like that, that’s just as good at her craft as I am with mine [at the time],” the former LA Lakers star said. “She inspired me.” The beginning of Lamar and Khloe’s whirlwind romance and marriage was documented on Keeping Up With The Kardashians in 2009, but Taraji was never mentioned. Khloe and Lamar stayed together until 2013, when she filed for divorce after finding out that he was cheating on her and abusing drugs.

Two years later, she paused divorce proceedings when Lamar overdosed at a Nevada brothel and nearly died. By staying married, Khloe could make financial and medical decisions as he continued to recover from the overdose, 12 strokes, and six heart attacks. They briefly rekindled their relationship, but ultimately divorced — this time officially — in 2016. Lamar is currently dating fitness trainer Sabrina Parr, 32.