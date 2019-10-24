T.I. and Tiny nearly split for good in 2016 — but have been proudly showing off their love since re-uniting and welcoming 3-year-old daughter Heiress Diana!

T.I., 38, and Tameka “Tiny” Harris, 44, are one of hip hop’s most iconic couples: the pair have been together for 18 years, married for nine, and share three gorgeous kids together. The relationship hasn’t always been an easy ride, however — but T.I. is giving all the credit to his first lady. “I can tell everyone how great it’s been to spend the last 9 years with such a tolerant woman. I will say she is very tolerant,” T.I. spilled on his ExpediTIously podcast on Tuesday, Oct. 22. “Not very patient — but she is very tolerant, and accepting of who I am within my transition.” In the epic two-part episode, T.I. sits down with Tiny to talk about what it takes to have a successful marriage, how they’ve grown their relationship and their tips to keep your spouse happy.

The pair were already parents to Clifford Joseph III, 14, Major Philant, 11, when they tied the knot back in 2010, but relationship struggles eventually led Tiny to file for divorce in 2016. The Friends & Family Hustle stars eventually worked things out, and welcomed their 3-year-old daughter Heiress Diana that same year. “[Women] want [men] to come already fixed [before marriage], and you kind of have to give them a little time to work the rough stuff,” T.I. — who was born Clifford Harris Jr. — continued.

“That’s true, but I think a strong woman can also help with that process,” Tiny added, alluding to how she’s supported T.I. personally and professionally. “We can kind of help influence by not trying to influence — by just doing being great. Just being great at what you do and making him want to change things — without making him do it.”

Since getting back together, T.I. and Tiny have proudly shown off their love all over social media — marking their nine-year anniversary with a lavish villa vacation back in August. “9yrs later & it feels like we are on our honeymoon!! This love is crazy, unexplainable, passionate, rare, & real. I’m in love with the way u love me!!,” the Xscape singer captioned a video shared Aug. 1. “Happy Anniversary Big Daddy @troubleman31 I’m loving u 4ever!! #18yrsStrong.”