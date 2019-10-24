Taylor Swift Thanks Fans For Helping Her ‘Stay True’ On 13-Year Anniversary Of 1st Album

Taylor has often noted that 13 is her ‘lucky number’ and has included references to the digits throughout her music and social media! Her first album event went platinum in 13 weeks.

Taylor Swift, 29, is celebrating a pretty epic anniversary: the singer-songwriter released her self-titled debut album 13 years ago! She marked the occasion with the sweetest Instagram post on Thursday, Oct. 24, writing, “I said in an interview 13 years ago ‘I’m just hoping that I have a second album that does as well as the first and someday get to be a headliner, and always be the same person that I started out as’.” Taylor’s first album was just the beginning of a massive career that has seen her win 10 Grammy Awards and release seven successful studio albums. Though she didn’t win any Grammy’s for the Taylor Swift album specifically, she received a nod for Best New Artist thanks to her hits “Tim McGraw” and “Teardrops On My Guitar.” Side note: Tim even joined Taylor on-stage for a performance of the song last summer!

“Scrolling through your posts today has me feeling all the feelings & I want to thank you,” she continued in the post. “Because of you, there was a 2nd 3rd 4th 5th 6th and 7th album. You guys made me into a headliner because you wanted to see me play. And your support all these years is what’s helped me stay true to that kid I was when I started out. #13yearsoftaylorswift.” She attached the message to the ultimate throwback photo of her performing on an outdoor stage in Nashville — complete with a taped red sign that reads “Taylor Swift” — and a second of a massive stadium tour years later.

Though many people consider 13 to be an unlucky number, it’s the opposite for Taylor who was also born on Dec. 13, 1989. Her lucky digits have been referenced time and time again, including lyrically on Red‘s “The Lucky One” (also track 13 on the album), in her Twitter handle, @taylorswift13 and in the music video for “…Ready For It?”, just to name a few. Taylor’s first album also has a connection to the controversial prime number: it went platinum in 13 weeks.

Taylor recently released her seventh album Lover and fans are eagerly awaiting her upcoming tour, including the two Lover Fest festivals: one will be taking place in Los Angeles, CA and the other will be in Foxborough, MA. While we count down the days to next summer, here’s to 13 more years of Taylor!