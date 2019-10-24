‘RHONJ’s Jennifer Aydin Admits Teresa Giudice Has Been ‘Stressed’ Amid Joe’s Move To Italy

Jennifer Aydin EXCLUSIVELY revealed how her ‘Real Housewives of New Jersey’ castmate Teresa Giudice is doing as the chaos within her family continues to mount.

Teresa Giudice, 47, has been through hell and back over the past couple of years with the legal issues that plague her and husband Joe Giudice, 47. The father-of-four was recently transported to his native Italy following his October 11 release from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) where he was granted permission to stay with family as he continues to appeal his deportation order abroad. Friends of the cookbook author have remained by her side throughout her difficult time, notably RHONJ costar Jennifer Aydin, 42. “We’re all supporting her the best way we know how,” the show’s newbie-turned-vet said at Jenna Dewan’s book event with The Moms & Hatchimals at Mr. Purple in New York City on October 24. “I send her messages every now and then. I check in.”

Things unsurprisingly aren’t peachy keen for Teresa at the moment. “She’s usually stressed out most of the time,” Jennifer revealed while adding “I think now they’re preparing to go to Italy and see Joe to visit him. I’ve read that. I don’t ask her. I just leave the ball in her court.” Teresa’s decision to not go to the European country when Joe was transported has been a hot button topic for many including talk show host Wendy Williams, 55.

Jennifer remains Teresa’s cheerleader through and through, saying “She looks great, she’s handling it, and she’s holding her own — she’s done it up until now, right? She’s been doing a good job!”

Teresa doesn’t seem too bothered about Joe’s problems amid her stressful days. The sexy reality star has been partying hard over the past month at major events including a pre-All Hallow’s Eve party at Florida’s Seminole Casino Coconut Creek with her brother Joe Gorga, 40, and sister-in-law Melissa Gorga, 40.

“Teresa is not thinking about Joe’s thoughts when she’s off in Miami or Vegas or wherever she may be because she’s busy working,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife on October 20. “All of these appearances, trips, etc. are a part of her job and she’s solely supporting a family of six right now, so she takes every opportunity that comes her way and does not miss a beat and Joe knows this. He doesn’t do social media or read what’s on the internet and he’s halfway across the world, so he doesn’t even really know where she is unless they talk, which they still do all of the time because of the girls and the ongoing case.”