Porsha Williams Shares Adorable Pic Of Baby PJ As She Celebrates Turning 7 Months

Porsha Williams left a loving note for her ‘entire world,’ daughter Pilar Jhena, in honor of the baby’s mini birthday. PJ seemed just as excited in a bib that read, ‘Hey, baby!’

Porsha Williams, 38, is so excited to be a mother, she doesn’t wait until annual birthdays to celebrate with her daughter Pilar Jhena. Baby PJ rang in seven months on Oct. 22, and two days later, Porsha posted a loving shout-out to her mini me on Instagram. “🎉Happy 7months to my entire world! I thank God everyday for the blessing of being able to give birth to you and watching you grow!! Love you mommy’s lil Princess Pilar,” The Real Housewives of Atlanta star wrote in the post, which showed a photo of her daughter laughing in an infant-sized chair. PJ’s accessories were almost as cute as herself: a headband attached to a giant pink flower, and a red bib that screamed, “Hey, baby!”

Fellow celebrity mom Tameka “Tiny” Harris couldn’t resist the cuteness! “So damn cute!!” the former Xscape member commented, while Instagram user @gg_golnesa couldn’t help but notice how tall PJ is becoming! “She’s so tall Porsha! Look at this princess growing upppp!!!!😍❤️😘,” she wrote.

Porsha is one of the most active Instagram moms out there. Always someone who’s been open about her motherhood journey, Porsha often updates her Instagram (and PJ’s) with adorable memories. That included sharing another photo of her “Angel on Earth,” AKA Pilar, in a checkered pinafore dress on Oct. 21, and a video of Porsha playing “peek-a-boo” with Pilar shared on Oct. 16.

As you can see, life has been good for Porsha! News broke that the Bravo star reunited with her fiancé, Dennis McKinley, in Aug. 2019, following a brief split over the summer. They even matched in Versace-themed outfits in an Instagram photo that Porsha shared to Instagram on Oct. 8!