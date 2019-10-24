Pete Davidson, 25, Seen On Lunch Date With Kaia Gerber, 18, After He Splits From Margaret Qualley

Do we have a new couple on our hands?! Pete Davidson and Kaia Gerber were photographed sharing an intimate meal together in NYC on Oct. 23.

Pete Davidson, 25, and Kaia Gerber, 18, have everyone talking after their Oct. 23 lunch date at Sadelle’s in New York City. The stars were photographed sitting next to each other and enjoying a conversation at the restaurant. It seemed to be a fairly casual outing, as Kaia was wearing a simple sweater and Pete rocked a crew neck sweatshirt. However, the sighting has fans wondering if there could be something going on between these two!

Interestingly, that same day, Pete was photographed leaving Kaia’s apartment in New York City, so it looks like their hangout involved more than just a meal. At this point, it’s unclear whether or not these two are an item, or if they’re just friends catching up in the Big Apple. After all, Kaia, whose mom is Cindy Crawford, is a rising model, and Pete has gained fame from his time on Saturday Night Live, so it would be no surprise if they know people from the same crowd. HollywoodLife has reached out to the stars’ reps for comment.

Pete’s most recent romance was with Margaret Qualley, but news broke on Oct. 17 that the pair had ended things. The relationship lasted for just two months before the pair decided to call it quits. However, they reportedly remain “friends” after calling things off.

Of course, Pete is best known for his whirlwind 2018 relationship with Ariana Grande, though. The two got engaged after less than two weeks of dating in May 2018. However, the romance was short-lived — they split less than six months later, and Ari went onto famously release the breakup anthem, “Thank U, Next,” which mentioned Pete and her other famous exes.