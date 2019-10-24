Not okay. Nick Jonas brushed away a fan’s unwelcome hand near his nether region during a concert in Los Angeles on Oct. 21, and fans are furious.

Reminder — musicians are people, not objects. Nick Jonas, 27, suffered an uncomfortable moment when a front-row fan groped his thigh and touched his butt in the middle of the Jonas Brothers’ performance at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on Oct. 21. A security guard jumped in to pump the brakes on the unwanted touching, but another hand — it’s unclear if this was the same fan — reached between his legs. Nick was not cool with the personal violation — he brushed off the hand, and even turned around to shoot a stern look into the crowd!

Another fan near the stage caught the entire incident on camera, and Twitter fans were horrified to watch the resulting footage shared on Oct. 22. “This is so disrespectful to the artist! 😠 I know as a fan you’re happy to see your idol BUT don’t touch them like that.. 🙄,” one fan replied, while another tweeted, “They were trying to basically grope @nickjonas that’s not right things like this need to stop.” Many fans were also concerned about the lack of respect shown towards Priyanka Chopra, 37, who married Nick in Dec. 2018.

“Actions like this is never acceptable, not to anyone. What did she think would happen, he would turn around and say thank you for violating me! Oh, “wait for me, my wife is home, but we can hang after this!” If men shouldn’t do it, you can’t either!” the fan tweeted, keeping Priyanka in mind. After the concert, Priyanka even reunited with Nick to attend a JoBros’ after-party at Craig’s, a West Hollywood hot spot, and sizzled for the celebration in a frilled red satin dress.

We hope Nick won’t go through a similar ordeal on the rest of his band’s Happiness Begins Tour. The cross-country tour kicked off in Miami, FL on Aug, 7, and is set to conclude with a show in Paris in Feb. 2020. For the rest of October, the JoBros are heading down south to perform at Monterrey, Mexico City and Guadalajara.