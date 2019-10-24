Lamar Odom Shades Khloé Kardashian: Sabrina Parr Is The ‘Most Committed’ I’ve Ever Been To A Woman

Lamar in love! Lamar Odom gushed about his new lady, Sabrina Parr, sharing a photo of the pair with Sabrina beaming and Lamar saying her expression ‘is how she makes me feel everyday.’

Lamar Odom, 39, is so in love with his new flame Sabrina Parr, 32. The former NBA player took to Instagram on Oct. 24 to share with his fans and followers just how much Sabrina means to him and how important their relationship is to his growth. “The look on @getuptoparr face is how she makes me feel everyday,” Lamar began the caption to his pic of the two embracing while Lamar gives Sabrina a kiss on the cheek. “Outside of my daughter, this is the most serious and committed relationship I’ve ever been in with a woman.” Then, Lamar got very earnest about his past, saying he is “tired of people asking me questions about my ex’s based on old interviews and old comments! I said what I said then based on where I was in life at that time. I was young, wasn’t sober and going through a lot. All of that is different now. I’m at where I want to be at!”

And Lamar’s past relationships have definitely been in the spotlight, recently. In a new clip released on Oct. 24 of this upcoming Sunday’s episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Lamar’s ex-wife, Khloé Kardashian, 35, opened up to her sisters Kim, 39, and Kourtney Kardashian, 40, that Lamar wanted to reconnect with her. “He was like, ‘I would love to see you. I’ve been dying to see you in person. I just feel like we have so much to talk about.’” Given their tumultuous past, including Khloé taking care of Lamar when he was in a coma and suffered 12 strokes and six heart attacks in 2015, the KUWTK star had some reservations. “I don’t want to mislead him in any way, but I would like to meet with him,” she confessed.

Lamar’s marriage to Khloé wasn’t the only high-profile relationship from his past that got attention. The former NBA player opened up about his past relationship with Oscar nominated actress Taraji P. Henson, 49. “I just wish I would’ve done things different with her,” Lamar said in reference to his relationship with Taraji in TV ONE’s UNCENSORED — premiering October 27 at 9 P.M. ET/8C. Later on he admits that “things ended with Taraji” because he was “an immature punk.” Another reason his relationship with the Empire actress ended, though, was because he “was falling in love with another woman named Khloé Kardashian.”

Lamar has expressed wanting to leave his previous relationships in the past, and seemingly has moved on with Sabrina. The couple met in early August and were rumored to be an item when they were spotted holding hands and canoodling. While the relationship has moved quite fast, with Lamar even suggesting he’d like to have children with Sabrina, he expressed how he “never thought I’d feel this way again,” in an Instagram post on Aug. 9. It’s pretty clear: Lamar has his eyes on the future, with his new lady love by his side.