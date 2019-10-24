Kourtney Kardashian Shows Off Toned Legs In Throwback Halloween Pic On Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian looks just like a Victoria’s Secret Angel in this sexy lingerie-inspired costume!

Kourtney Kardashian, 40, was sent from heaven! The mom of three posted a gorgeous throwback photo in a white bra and matching garter to her Instagram page on Wednesday, Oct. 23 and her body looked insane. She paired the super sexy lingerie set with a gorgeous pair of angel wings, giving us serious Victoria’s Secret fashion show vibes. The look allowed Kourt to show off her incredible legs, toned tummy and perfect golden tan!

Kourt appropriately captioned the pic, which was taken in Oct. 2018, “Angelic” — um, yes! We were also loving her on-trend clear sandal, creating a barely there effect and giving 5″1 Kourt some serious height. Her glam was totally on point too, as she sported an Ariana Grande-inspired high pony by hairdresser Gregory Russell and dewy makeup by celeb-artist Wendi Miyake. The LA-based artist is known to work with Kourt regularly, and did her makeup for the family’s shoot with Carine Roitfeld‘s CR Fashion Book, her SKIMS campaign, and a recent editorial for Paper magazine.

As KarJenner fans will recall, Kourtney along with her sisters Kim, 39, Khloe, 35, Kendall, 23 and Kylie, 22, all dressed in lingerie with angel wings for an unforgettable photoshoot in Oct. 2018. While there’s no word if the sexy sisters will join forces for another themed Halloween costume, we definitely wouldn’t say no!

Fitness has long been a priority of Kourtney’s, which was part of the inspiration behind her new lifestyle platform Poosh. On the site, Kourtney writes about all things health and wellness, including how she stays in shape, her diet, and tackling work-life balance. “Poosh is the modern guide to living your best life,” she writes on the site. “Our mission is to educate, motivate, create and curate a modern lifestyle, achievable by all.” The glam queen also writes about her passion for clean beauty products on the site, and recently even launched her very own diffuser and essential oil blend (also named “poosh”) with Saje Wellness.

Halloween is only one week away, and we can’t wait to see what Kourtney, her gorgeous sisters, and her adorable kids Mason, 9, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 4, are dressing up as this year!