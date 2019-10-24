Kim Kardashian Stuns In Metallic Skirt & Bodysuit At NYC Gala After Kanye Admits To Sex Addiction

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West wore two very different outfits for FGI’s Night of Stars gala on Oct. 24! Earlier that day, Kanye explained how he ‘drowned’ himself in a sex addition in a newly released interview.

Even though their outfits were far from matching, Kim Kardashian, 39, and Kanye West, 42, still complemented one another perfectly at Fashion Group International’s 2019 Night of Stars Gala in New York City on Oct. 24. Kim looked like she borrowed an ensemble from the future in her Rick Owens body skirt and asymmetrical bodysuit made of a crinkled purple fabric, which shined brilliantly at the gala thanks to a metallic finish! Kim’s two-piece set came from the same designer whom she and Kanye would be presenting the “Superstar” award to later that night. The SKIMS founder topped off the outwith with clear strap heels.

Kanye took an opposite direction in an All-American outfit: denim on denim. He paired a blue denim long-sleeved top with black jeans, certainly more casual than his wife’s red carpet wear. Regardless, their styles synced up, per usual — consider it a reflection of their relationship!

Kanye had many good things to say about Kim, whom he married in 2014, while speaking with Zane Lowe for Apple Music Beats 1. The filmed interview was released on the same night of the FGI gala! “What I have learned from five years of marriage is it is the greatest bond. It is God bond to be able have someone that you can call on, someone you can call out, someone call you out, equally yolked, someone to complain to and someone to grow with as we grow and raise our children,” Kanye gushed. The interview took a vulnerable turn when Kanye opened up about his sex addiction, which took root long before his marriage with Kim.

“Like for me, Playboy was my gateway into full on pornography addiction. My dad had a Playboy left out at age five and it’s affected almost every choice I made for the rest of my life,” Kanye confessed in the interview for Apple Beats Music 1. “From age five ’til now, having to kick the habit and it just presents itself in the open like it’s ok and I stand up and say, ‘No, it’s not ok.'”

That addiction took new heights after Kanye’s mother, Donda, passed away in 2007. “My mom had passed a year before and I said some people drown themselves in drugs. And I drowned myself in my addiction [to sex],” the rapper admitted. In a few hours, fans will be on the lookout for even more insights into Kanye’s life with the release of his ninth studio album, Jesus Is King, which finally drops at midnight on Oct. 25.