Khloe Kardashian Reveals Long Toned Legs In Blazer Worn As A Dress: See More Blazer Dresses

The boss is in town! While visiting a Good American pop-up store on Oct. 24, Khloe Kardashian showed how to own your authority in a blazer dress that would demand respect from both fashion enthusiasts and co-workers.

She looks like the boss, and is the boss. On Oct. 24, Khloe Kardashian, 35, made a power move by visiting her Good American pop-up store at Miami’s Aventura Mall in an outfit that doubled as a blazer and dress. The $235 piece is actually called “The exec blazer dress,” and hails from Good American’s new “bosswear” collection! The blazer’s classic black color and wide lapels added a professional touch, as did her pearl choker necklace and pointed stiletto heels. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star’s film crew tagged along for the excursion in Florida.

A stand-out accessory was the giant pink diamond on Khloe’s finger, which was a gift from none other than the Good American co-founder’s ex, Tristan Thompson! Fans first caught sight of the surprise present in the midseason trailer for Season 17 of KUWTK, which dropped on Oct. 15. But nothing has changed between then and now — Khloe was single when she received the bling, and still is.

Koko updated fans on her relationship status after posting a cryptic quote to her Instagram Story on Oct. 22, two days before attending the Good American pop-up event. “Being single doesn’t necessarily mean you’re available. Sometimes you have to put up a sign that says, ‘Do Not Disturb, God is working’ on your heart,” it read. Sorry, Khloe will be focusing on being a boss babe in the meantime.

Of course, Khloe didn’t invent the blazer dress hybrid — she just capitalized on a growing trend in Hollywood! Priyanka Chopra, 37, looked just as sharp in Reformation’s “Maxwell Dress” for an outing in New York City in Aug. 28. Meanwhile, Sophie Turner, 23, also nailed the balance between professional and playful in a checked blazer from Givenchy that skimmed the hem of her shorts. You can see even more celebrities rocking blazers as dresses in HollywoodLife’s gallery above!