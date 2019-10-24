Khloé Kardashian Admits She ‘Misses’ Lamar Odom On ‘KUWTK’ After His Surprising Phone Call

A new clip from Sunday night’s episode of ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ shows Khloé Kardashian saying she ‘would like to meet’ with her former husband, Lamar Odom, after their phone call conversation.

Khloé Kardashian, 35, might be sitting down with one of her exes in the near future. Sunday night’s episode previews a conversation Khloé had with her sisters, Kim, 39, and Kourtney Kardashian, 40, about Khloé’s ex Lamar Odom, 39, and the drama got serious. The Revenge Body with Khloé Kardashian star shared the former NBA player actually reached out to Khloé during his press tour. “So, he called me and was like, ‘I just knew we were all gonna talk again at some point. I’m just so happy,'” Khloé candidly told her older sisters in the clip. “He was like, ‘I would love to see you. I’ve been dying to see you in person. I just feel like we have so much to talk about.'”

Naturally, Khloé’s sisters gave their sister the support she needed, with Kim even advocating for the meet up between the former couple. Even Khloé revealed she “always felt after, I think this overdose, that I did everything in my power to be there through sickness and health. Once I saw that he, you know, wasn’t in the headspace to really want to change his bad situation then I was fine letting him go,” the Good American mogul revealed. But there are still some raw feelings there. Although Khloé revealed she had “a decent, nice conversation with Lamar,” she still has some reservations about the pair getting together. “I don’t want to mislead him in any way, but I would like to meet with him,” she confessed.

It really seems like Khloé has really been on Lamar’s mind, too. The former NBA star shed some light on his past relationship with Oscar nominated actress, Taraji P. Henson, 49, and how he failed to be honest with Taraji about his feelings for Khloé. “I didn’t know how to tell her that I was falling in love with another woman named Khloé Kardashian,” a regretful Lamar shared in a new episode of TV ONE’s UNCENSORED — premiering October 27 at 9 P.M. ET/8C. The NBA star became involved with Khloe quickly following his relationship with Taraji, and the basketball player and reality TV star’s relationship was a true whirlwind.

Khloé and Lamar got engaged just one month after meeting in Sept. 2009. But their marriage seemingly came to an end when Khloé filed for divorce in 2013, after discovering Lamar had been cheating on her as well as abusing drugs. However, Khloé put the process on hold to support and mend Lamar’s health after he was discovered completely unconscious inside a Nevada brothel in October 2015. During his hospitalization, Khloé was given charge of his medical and financial decisions while Lamar was in a coma and suffered 12 strokes and six heart attacks. Now, Lamar is currently dating Sabrina Parr, 32, a fitness trainer and life coach, but if the new clip from KUWTK is any indication, his story with Khloé is far from over.