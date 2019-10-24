Kanye West’s $1M Donation In Honor Of Kim Kardashian’s Birthday: Why It Was Surprisingly ‘Romantic’

Kim Kardashian ‘had no idea’ that her husband Kanye West would make such a grand gesture with his $1 million charity donation in her name, and the gift is really ‘strengthening their marriage.’

Kim Kardashian, 39, was truly caught off guard by Kanye West, 42, when he made a huge donation to Kim’s favorite charities to celebrate her 39th birthday on Oct. 21. “Kim had no idea Kanye was going to donate a million dollars in her name, that was a huge surprise and just so, so meaningful to her,” a source shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife. “It scored him major points with her and really made her feel seen by him, which goes a long way in strengthening heir marriage.”

And the A-list couple appear to be stronger than ever! Kim has been incredibly supportive of Kanye’s endeavors, and while the “Famous” rapper has “been incredibly busy, even by Kanye standards,” according to the source, Kim is still behind him all the way. “He’s been working on his new album and he’s so passionate about expanding his Sunday services,” the insider continued. “Kim fully supports him doing that but there are times their busy lives do take a toll, because she is just as busy.” Of course, Kanye’s recognition of Kim’s passion means that “he truly sees who she is now, the person she has grown into and that he took the time to find the most perfect gift for that version of her is just beyond romantic.”

And Kim was all about sharing the amazing gesture with her followers! The day after her birthday, Oct. 22, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star took to Twitter to show off the certificate she received with her gift. “I got amazing gifts from my whole family and Kanye for me the most amazing bags. But he also donated $1 million to my favorite charities that work so hard on prison reform on my behalf from him and the kids. This makes my heart so happy!” Kanye wrote the donation from him and the couple’s children, North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm West to add to the sweet gift. The $1 million was divided between four charities close to Kim’s heart: Cut 50, Buried Alive Project, Equal Justice Initiative, and the Anti-Recidivism Coalition.

It’s been a major year for Kim, including using her platform to advocate for criminal justice reform. She famously went to the White House in 2018 to advocate for 63-year-old Alice Marie Johnson, who had been jailed since 1997 for a first-time drug offense. But along with her advocacy work, Kim’s 2019 has been truly monumental. She and Kanye welcomed their son, Psalm, in May and celebrated their five-year wedding anniversary by chronicling the renewal of their vows in a special episode of KUWTK on Oct. 20. Something tells us Kim is going to have an amazing end to an incredible year!