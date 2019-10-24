Jenna Dewan Reveals If She & Nick Jonas Hooked Up After Fans Thought He Flirted With Her In 2018

Fans were convinced that something was going on between Nick Jonas and Jenna Dewan when he commented on her Instagram in 2018. Now, she’s setting the record straight.

Jenna Dewan, 38, played Andy Cohen’s legendary game, Plead the Fifth, on the Oct. 23 episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, and her first question was a big one. Andy brought up Nick Jonas, 27, and how he commented on Jenna’s Instagram photo after the 2018 Billboard Music Awards, and asked whether or not anything happened between them off the Internet. “No!” Jenna insisted. “No! I only saw that [comment] because I saw it online. No, nothing [happened].”

The buzz about a potential Nick and Jenna hookup began after she posted a photo from the BBMAs with the caption, “Billboard Awards — ’twas such a fun night!!!!! Thank you for having me.” Nick replied in the comments section, “‘Twas. ‘Twasn’t it.” Fans began speculating that something was going on between the two, as the seemingly flirtatious behavior came less than two months after Jenna confirmed she had broken up with her husband of nine years, Channing Tatum.

However, it looks like Nick’s comment was nothing but friendly. In fact, just DAYS after the event, news broke that he was actually dating a different older woman — his now-wife, Priyanka Chopra, of course! The two got together after the 2018 Met Gala, which was before the BBMAs, so it’s likely that Nick and Priyanka were already quietly dating at the time he made his platonic comment on Jenna’s pic.

Of course, that relationship turned out to be quite a whirlwind, as Nick and Priyanka were engaged by the middle of summer 2018, and tied the knot on Dec. 1 of that year. Jenna has also found love, and has been dating Steve Kazee for about a year now. She’s currently pregnant with the pair’s first child.