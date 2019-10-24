Hilary Duff Reunites With Her ‘Lizzie McGuire’ Family Ahead Of Disney+ Reboot

Hilary Duff reunited with her fictional family from her ‘Lizzie McGuire’ days at a ‘family dinner’ on Oct. 23 ahead of the series’ Disney+ reboot.

Hilary Duff, 32, rocked every Lizzie Mcguire fan’s world in August when she broke the news that she would be going back to her Disney roots and reviving her infamous early 2000s role for a reboot of the popular series. And on Oct. 23, fans got a glimpse of the McGuire family IRL ahead of the Disney+ reboot after Terri Minksy — the writer and producer of the original Disney series — posted a picture on Instagram of the original four grabbing a bite to eat together.

“Family dinner,” Terri captioned a photo of two black and white polaroids, which featured Hilary, Robert Carradine (who played Lizzie’s dad), Hallie Todd (who played Lizzie’s mom), and Jake Thomas (who played Lizzie’s annoying little brother). The family of four was all smiles as they posed for the camera, with Hilary — who looked comfy and cozy in an oversized flannel — giggling and covering her mouth while Terri snapped the precious pics.

Fans couldn’t get enough of the family reunion and rushed to the comments section to express their excitement over the McGuire family dinner. “Can I be adopted into this family?” one fan wrote, while another said, “THIS. IS. EVERYTHING,” and another wrote, “I’m so, SO excited for this… There are literally not enough words in the English language to describe how excited! 😁 thank you to everyone involved for making this a reality! 🙌🏼☺️💕.”

Hilary shared the news about the Disney+ reboot in an Instagram video posted to her page on August 23 of this year. “SURPRISE!!! I’ve been trying to contain this excitement for a loooong time while this has been in the works! I am beyond excited to be home again, back with my girl ♥️…and into her 30’s,” she captioned the video montage, which has over seven million views as of the time this article was published.