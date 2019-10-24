‘GUHHNY’ Preview: Flavor Flav Reveals Why He Hasn’t Told His Kids About His Health Issue

There’s something going on with Flavor Flav and he hasn’t told his kids about it yet. HL has an EXCLUSIVE preview of the Oct. 24 episode where Flavor Flav reveals why he’s been holding back on his secret.

Flavor Flav has something to tell his family but he’s just not ready to reveal his news in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the Oct. 24 episode of Growing Up Hip Hop: New York. After he finishes up lunch with his son, he calls someone else. “I plan on telling my kids what’s going on with me,” he says over the phone. “I’m not going to keep it from them. The time gotta be right. And the only right time is when we’re all four together.”

He continues: “I didn’t let him know what was going with me, about what the doctor said.” Flavor Flav still hasn’t revealed exactly what’s going on with him. “It’s difficult,” he admits. “It’s just difficult, bro, you know what I’m saying? I just couldn’t get it out right now.”

The synopsis for the Oct. 24 episode reads: “A crisis strikes Flavor Flav and shakes him to his core. Shocking DNA test jeopardizes a romantic rendezvous between YD and Da’Zyna. Irv Gotti and Ashanti’s scandal is exposed and threatens to derail the Murder Inc Reunion Tour.”

In addition to Flavor Flav and his kids, the cast also includes Ja Rule and children Jeff Bruce Atkins Jr. and Brittney Atkins; Murder Inc. mogul Irv Gotti and children, Angie Pearson and Jonathan “JJ” Wilson Lorenzo; Fat Joe with son Ryan Cartagena; famed rapper Charli Baltimore and daughter DJ Siaani; Young Dirty Bastard, son of the late Old Dirty Bastard; rapper and actress Lil’ Mama and her brother Arnstar; and JoJo Simmons, son of legendary rap pioneer Rev. Run. Growing Up Hip Hop: New York airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. on WE tv.