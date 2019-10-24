‘Grey’s Anatomy’: Meredith Gets Sent To Prison As She Starts Doubting Her Romance With DeLuca

Due to a health crisis invovling Zola, Meredith missed a court hearing and later faced dire consequences — all during the Oct. 24 episode of ‘Grey’s Anatomy’.

Will Meredith ever have a good day again? After Zola threw up on her shoe and complained about having headaches, during the Oct. 24 episode of Grey’s Anatomy, Meredith rushed her to the hospital and refused to leave her side… which meant she also missed her court hearing, which was given to her after she skipped her community service. However, Zola needed a shunt revision, so Meredith stayed close by until all was safe and sound. And she expected her lawyer to vouch for her and get an extension, but instead, Meredith’s attorney informed her that since she skipped her community service, she’d be making up for it in prison.

Meanwhile, Bailey finally broke her pregnancy news to Ben and his reaction was as sweet as ever. When she first initially tried telling him one night at home together, he was too tired to hear what she had to say — he literally fell asleep before she could even mutter the words — but when they joined up at the hospital the next day, she told him. “I kind of think this might be great,” she said. “Or am I wrong?” She wasn’t wrong — while Ben’s reaction was hard to read at first, he eventually jumped for joy, picked her up and spun her around.

Later, Richard grabbed breakfast with Gemma, but things went awry when she suggested that he cheat on Catherine. He actually decided to bail on breakfast at that point, but she snuck in a kiss and made things even more awkward. Especially because Richard never told Catherine about the kiss and Gemma was seen texting Richard “sorry” in the final minutes of this week’s episode. If he was innocent, why not just tell Catherine about the kiss?

Lastly, while Meredith was in the hospital — before she went to prison — she had a heart-to-heart with Amelia and Maggie about her current feelings for DeLuca. She admitted that he’s “sexy and fun”, but she’s not quite sure whether he’ll ever be more than that — or if she even wants him to be. However, considering she’s now in prison, she might want to hold on to those who are supporting her.

