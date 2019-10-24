Happy 33rd Birthday Drake: Look Back At All His Romances Over The Years — Rihanna, Nicki Minaj & More

Since his rise to fame, Drake has had a number of high profile collaborations — including some major romantic relationships. On Drake’s birthday, we’re looking back at some of his famous lady loves!

Drake, 33, is widely known for some of his amazing music collaborations, but he’s also known for his romantic partnerships as well. Since appearing on the scene, Drake, born Aubrey Drake Graham, has been in a number of very public relationships. And although he generally keeps his private life very quiet, there have been a string of clues throughout Drake’s career that have pointed to the women he has been involved with. One of the most famous leading ladies of Drake’s personal life is, without a doubt, Rihanna.

And these two have a history that really goes back — practically a decade! The pair collaborated in 2010 on Rihanna’s song “What’s My Name” for the singer’s album Loud and he even appeared in the music video where the duo were extremely flirty — clinking wine glasses, gazing at one another and blushing throughout the video. Drake even got very candid when giving Rihanna her Video Vanguard Award at the 2016 MTV VMAs, telling the audience in his intro speech, “She’s someone I’ve been in love with since I was 22 years old.” Since then, the two have been very coy about the status of their relationship, though Rihanna did share that they “don’t have a friendship” in May 2018 with Vogue. But they did reunite on Oct. 21, 2019 for Drake’s birthday party at Poppy nightclub in Los Angeles! Though fans might be hoping the two will cross paths, romantically, again, Rihanna has moved on to her relationship with Saudi businessman Hassan Jameel.

While Rihanna has definitely been Drake’s most famous romantic connection, there have been plenty of rumors concerning who else Drake has dated over the years. Fans heavily speculated that the “God’s Plan” rapper was linked to Nicki Minaj following their steamy lap dance in Nicki’s music video for “Anaconda” in 2014. Both artists denied any dating rumors but had a history of being pretty flirty. They even got together in August 2018, with Nicki taking an Instagram video of the collaborators giggling over a joke Drake made. However, things have gotten a lot more volatile between the pair in recent years, as they both unfollowed each other on Instagram in December 2018 and have seemingly been throwing shade since.

Of course, there are even more chapters to Drake’s dating history. The rapper had a short lived tryst with Jennifer Lopez in 2016 and all but confirmed it when the former couple snuggled up in an Instagram post in December 2016. Drake was also linked to Tyra Banks before 2013, revealing to Ellen DeGeneres that the pair “went on a date with her one time, yeah. It was just one date. We went to Disneyland in disguise, actually, which was fun.” Of course, Drake’s most serious relationship came with Sophie Brussaux after it was revealed that he shares a son, Adonis (born October 2017), with the French artist and former adult film star. While their relationship is strained, he is embracing fatherhood and keeping his son out of the spotlight.

There is so much more to Drake’s dating history than meets the eye. We seriously cannot keep up! Check out the gallery to see more pics of Drake’s high-profile real-life and rumored romances!