Hailey Baldwin’s Uncle Billy Freaks After Host Insists Selena Gomez Is Justin Bieber’s Soulmate: ‘Wow’

‘The Social’ host Marci Ien claimed Hailey Baldwin ‘knows’ that Selena Gomez is the ‘one’ for her husband, Justin Bieber. Hailey’s uncle, Billy, voiced his disagreement in a saucy comment.

Billy Baldwin, 56, gave a big thumbs-down to a segment that insulted his niece, Hailey Baldwin, 22, on the Oct. 23 episode of The Social. Thanks to Selena Gomez’s new singles “Lose You To Love Me” and “Look At Her Now,” the awkward triangle of drama between the singer, her ex Justin, and his wife Hailey has become a relevant topic once again. So, Marci Ien, a co-host on the Canadian talk show, made a bold claim by announcing, “I think that for Selena and Justin, they are each other’s ones.”

Marci even ventured to claim Hailey would agree with that opinion. “And when it’s like that, even though they didn’t marry, when it’s like that, the person you’re with, like Hailey, knows that and knows it well,” the TV host continued, insisting that Selena and Justin are soulmates.

The final blow? “She may be Mrs. Bieber, but Selena will forever have his heart,” Marci said. The comments fired up one family member in particular — Hailey’s uncle, Billy! The Social posted a clip of Marci’s argument to Instagram on Oct. 23, and after watching her take on these sensitive matters of the heart, Billy wrote his own. “Really… wow!!” the Backdraft star commented, and even threw in a thumbs-down emoji. However, the comment is now gone.

Considering that Billy was a guest at Hailey and Justin’s gorgeous wedding in South Carolina on Sept. 30, it makes sense that he took extra offense to the clip above. Meanwhile, the bride would like to excuse herself from this Hailey vs. Selena narrative.

After Selena dropped “Lose You To Love Me” on Oct. 22 — which many fans believed tore apart Justin’s behavior after their breakup in March 2018 — Hailey revealed what she was streaming. It was Summer Walker’s track “I’ll Kill You,” and given such a shady title, fans believed this was the model’s indirect clapback at Selena. Justin’s wife shut down the speculation, taking to her Instagram Story to write, “Please stop with this nonsense…there is no ‘response,’” and, “this is complete BS.” Likewise, Selena declared that she does “not stand for women tearing women down” during an Instagram Live session on Oct. 23.