American Music Awards Nominations 2019: Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish & More – See Full List
Less than a month away, the American Music Awards just announced their nominations and some of your favorite artists – Lizzo, Lil Nas X, Post Malone, and Billie Eilish – have been nominated!
These are the best artists in all of AMERICA – at least, these are the artists that have been nominated for 2019 American Music Awards. Leading the 2019 AMAs pack are Post Malone, who scored seven nominations. Behind him is the current queen of pop music, Ariana Grana, and the “Bad Guy” herself, Billie Eilish. Both of them scored six nods, with Billie up for New Artist of the Year. She’ll go up against Lizzo, Lil Nas X, Luke Combs, and Ella Mai, according to Billboard. As for the top prize – Artist Of The Year – it comes down to some music heavyweights.
Taylor Swift, Drake, Halsey, Ariana and Post Malone are all nominated for Artist of the Year. Taylor, notes Billboard, currently holds the most wins (four) in the category. If she wins two more AMAs, she’ll surpass Michael Jackson’s record for the most AMAs of all time. She’s currently nominated for five: Best Artist, Favorite Music Video (“You Need To Calm Down”), Favorite female Artist – Pop/Rock, and Favorite Artist – Adult Contemporary.
Voting is now open – click here to vote – and it’ll close on Nov. 20, just four days before the show. The AMAs take place on Nov. 24 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. It’ll broadcast on ABC at 8 pm ET.
Check out the full list below:
ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Drake
Ariana Grande
Halsey
Post Malone
Taylor Swift
NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Luke Combs
Billie Eilish
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Ella Mai
COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR
Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper, “Shallow”
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road”
Marshmello & Bastille, “Happier”
Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello, “Señorita”
Post Malone & Swae Lee, “Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)”
TOUR OF THE YEAR
BTS
Ariana Grande
Elton John
P!nk
Ed Sheeran
FAVORITE MUSIC VIDEO
Billie Eilish, “Bad Guy”
Ariana Grande, “7 Rings”
Halsey, “Without Me”
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road”
Taylor Swift, “You Need to Calm Down”
FAVORITE SOCIAL ARTIST
BTS
Billie Eilish
EXO
Ariana Grande
Shawn Mendes
FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – POP/ROCK
Drake
Khalid
Post Malone
FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST – POP/ROCK
Billie Eilish
Ariana Grande
Taylor Swift
FAVORITE DUO OR GROUP – POP/ROCK
BTS
Jonas Brothers
Panic! At The Disco
FAVORITE ALBUM – POP/ROCK
Billie Eilish, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?
Ariana Grande, Thank U, Next
Taylor Swift, Lover
FAVORITE SONG – POP/ROCK
Halsey, “Without Me”
Jonas Brothers, “Sucker”
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road”
Panic! At The Disco, “High Hopes”
Post Malone & Swae Lee, “Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)”
FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – COUNTRY
Kane Brown
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett
FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST – COUNTRY
Kelsea Ballerini
Maren Morris
Carrie Underwood
FAVORITE DUO or GROUP – COUNTRY
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Old Dominion
FAVORITE ALBUM – COUNTRY
Kane Brown, Experiment
Dan + Shay, Dan + Shay
Carrie Underwood, Cry Pretty
FAVORITE SONG – COUNTRY
Luke Combs, “Beautiful Crazy”
Dan + Shay, “Speechless”
Blake Shelton, “God’s Country”
FAVORITE ARTIST – RAP/HIP-HOP
Cardi B
Drake
Post Malone
FAVORITE ALBUM – RAP/HIP-HOP
Meek Mill, “Championships”
Post Malone, “Hollywood’s Bleeding”
Travis Scott, “Astroworld”
FAVORITE SONG – RAP/HIP-HOP
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road”
Post Malone, “Wow.”
Travis Scott, “Sicko Mode”
FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – SOUL/R&B
Chris Brown
Khalid
Bruno Mars
FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST – SOUL/R&B
Beyoncé
Lizzo
Ella Mai
FAVORITE ALBUM – SOUL/R&B
Chris Brown, Indigo
Khalid, Free Spirit
Ella Mai, Ella Mai
FAVORITE SONG – SOUL/R&B
Khalid, “Talk”
Lizzo, “Juice”
Ella Mai, “Trip”
FAVORITE ARTIST – ALTERNATIVE ROCK
Billie Eilish
Imagine Dragons
Panic! at the Disco
FAVORITE ARTIST – ADULT CONTEMPORARY
Maroon 5
P!nk
Taylor Swift
FAVORITE ARTIST – LATIN
Bad Bunny
J Balvin
Ozuna
FAVORITE ARTIST – CONTEMPORARY INSPIRATIONAL
Lauren Daigle
For King & Country
MercyMe
FAVORITE ARTIST – ELECTRONIC DANCE MUSIC (EDM)
Avicii
Marshmello
The Chainsmokers
FAVORITE SOUNDTRACK
A Star Is Born by Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper
Bohemian Rhapsody by Queen
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse