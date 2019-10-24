Breaking News
Hollywood Life

American Music Awards Nominations 2019: Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish & More – See Full List

Rob Latour/Shutterstock
Ariana GrandeAmerican Music Awards, Show, Los Angeles, USA - 20 Nov 2016WEARING BAJA EAST
Ariana GrandeMTV Video Music Awards, Show, New York, USA - 20 Aug 2018WEARING DIANA COUTURE
Ariana GrandeiHeartRadio Wango Tango, Show, Los Angeles, USA - 02 Jun 2018
Ariana Grande Billboard Music Awards, Show, Las Vegas, USA - 20 May 2018 WEARING CUSTOM CHRISTIAN SIRIANO View Gallery View Gallery 15 Photos.
Music & Sports Editor

Less than a month away, the American Music Awards just announced their nominations and some of your favorite artists – Lizzo, Lil Nas X, Post Malone, and Billie Eilish – have been nominated!

These are the best artists in all of AMERICA – at least, these are the artists that have been nominated for 2019 American Music Awards. Leading the 2019 AMAs pack are Post Malone, who scored seven nominations. Behind him is the current queen of pop music, Ariana Grana, and the “Bad Guy” herself, Billie Eilish. Both of them scored six nods, with Billie up for New Artist of the Year. She’ll go up against Lizzo, Lil Nas X, Luke Combs, and Ella Mai, according to Billboard. As for the top prize – Artist Of The Year – it comes down to some music heavyweights.

Taylor Swift, Drake, Halsey, Ariana and Post Malone are all nominated for Artist of the Year. Taylor, notes Billboard, currently holds the most wins (four) in the category. If she wins two more AMAs, she’ll surpass Michael Jackson’s record for the most AMAs of all time. She’s currently nominated for five: Best Artist, Favorite Music Video (“You Need To Calm Down”), Favorite female Artist – Pop/Rock, and Favorite Artist – Adult Contemporary.

Voting is now open – click here to vote – and it’ll close on Nov. 20, just four days before the show. The AMAs take place on Nov. 24 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. It’ll broadcast on ABC at 8 pm ET.

Check out the full list below:

ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Drake
Ariana Grande
Halsey
Post Malone
Taylor Swift

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Luke Combs
Billie Eilish
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Ella Mai

COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR
Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper, “Shallow”
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road”
Marshmello & Bastille, “Happier”
Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello, “Señorita”
Post Malone & Swae Lee, “Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)”

TOUR OF THE YEAR
BTS
Ariana Grande
Elton John
P!nk
Ed Sheeran

FAVORITE MUSIC VIDEO
Billie Eilish, “Bad Guy”
Ariana Grande, “7 Rings”
Halsey, “Without Me”
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road”
Taylor Swift, “You Need to Calm Down”

FAVORITE SOCIAL ARTIST
BTS
Billie Eilish
EXO
Ariana Grande
Shawn Mendes

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – POP/ROCK 
Drake
Khalid
Post Malone

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST – POP/ROCK 
Billie Eilish
Ariana Grande
Taylor Swift

FAVORITE DUO OR GROUP – POP/ROCK 
BTS
Jonas Brothers
Panic! At The Disco

FAVORITE ALBUM – POP/ROCK 
Billie Eilish, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?
Ariana Grande, Thank U, Next
Taylor Swift, Lover

FAVORITE SONG – POP/ROCK
Halsey, “Without Me”
Jonas Brothers, “Sucker”
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road”
Panic! At The Disco, “High Hopes”
Post Malone & Swae Lee, “Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)”

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – COUNTRY 
Kane Brown
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST – COUNTRY
Kelsea Ballerini
Maren Morris
Carrie Underwood

FAVORITE DUO or GROUP – COUNTRY 
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Old Dominion

FAVORITE ALBUM – COUNTRY 
Kane Brown, Experiment
Dan + Shay, Dan + Shay
Carrie Underwood, Cry Pretty

FAVORITE SONG – COUNTRY 
Luke Combs, “Beautiful Crazy”
Dan + Shay, “Speechless”
Blake Shelton, “God’s Country”

FAVORITE ARTIST – RAP/HIP-HOP 
Cardi B
Drake
Post Malone

FAVORITE ALBUM – RAP/HIP-HOP 
Meek Mill, “Championships”
Post Malone, “Hollywood’s Bleeding”
Travis Scott, “Astroworld”

FAVORITE SONG – RAP/HIP-HOP 
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road”
Post Malone, “Wow.”
Travis Scott, “Sicko Mode”

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – SOUL/R&B 
Chris Brown
Khalid
Bruno Mars

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST – SOUL/R&B 
Beyoncé
Lizzo
Ella Mai

FAVORITE ALBUM – SOUL/R&B 
Chris Brown, Indigo
Khalid, Free Spirit
Ella Mai, Ella Mai

FAVORITE SONG – SOUL/R&B
Khalid, “Talk”
Lizzo, “Juice”
Ella Mai, “Trip”

FAVORITE ARTIST – ALTERNATIVE ROCK
Billie Eilish
Imagine Dragons
Panic! at the Disco

FAVORITE ARTIST – ADULT CONTEMPORARY
Maroon 5
P!nk
Taylor Swift

FAVORITE ARTIST – LATIN 
Bad Bunny
J Balvin
Ozuna

FAVORITE ARTIST – CONTEMPORARY INSPIRATIONAL
Lauren Daigle
For King & Country
MercyMe

FAVORITE ARTIST – ELECTRONIC DANCE MUSIC (EDM)
Avicii
Marshmello
The Chainsmokers

FAVORITE SOUNDTRACK
A Star Is Born by Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper
Bohemian Rhapsody by Queen
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

 