American Music Awards Nominations 2019: Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish & More – See Full List

Less than a month away, the American Music Awards just announced their nominations and some of your favorite artists – Lizzo, Lil Nas X, Post Malone, and Billie Eilish – have been nominated!

These are the best artists in all of AMERICA – at least, these are the artists that have been nominated for 2019 American Music Awards. Leading the 2019 AMAs pack are Post Malone, who scored seven nominations. Behind him is the current queen of pop music, Ariana Grana, and the “Bad Guy” herself, Billie Eilish. Both of them scored six nods, with Billie up for New Artist of the Year. She’ll go up against Lizzo, Lil Nas X, Luke Combs, and Ella Mai, according to Billboard. As for the top prize – Artist Of The Year – it comes down to some music heavyweights.

Taylor Swift, Drake, Halsey, Ariana and Post Malone are all nominated for Artist of the Year. Taylor, notes Billboard, currently holds the most wins (four) in the category. If she wins two more AMAs, she’ll surpass Michael Jackson’s record for the most AMAs of all time. She’s currently nominated for five: Best Artist, Favorite Music Video (“You Need To Calm Down”), Favorite female Artist – Pop/Rock, and Favorite Artist – Adult Contemporary.

Voting is now open – click here to vote – and it’ll close on Nov. 20, just four days before the show. The AMAs take place on Nov. 24 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. It’ll broadcast on ABC at 8 pm ET.

Check out the full list below:

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Drake

Ariana Grande

Halsey

Post Malone

Taylor Swift

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Luke Combs

Billie Eilish

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Ella Mai

COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR

Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper, “Shallow”

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road”

Marshmello & Bastille, “Happier”

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello, “Señorita”

Post Malone & Swae Lee, “Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)”

TOUR OF THE YEAR

BTS

Ariana Grande

Elton John

P!nk

Ed Sheeran

FAVORITE MUSIC VIDEO

Billie Eilish, “Bad Guy”

Ariana Grande, “7 Rings”

Halsey, “Without Me”

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road”

Taylor Swift, “You Need to Calm Down”

FAVORITE SOCIAL ARTIST

BTS

Billie Eilish

EXO

Ariana Grande

Shawn Mendes

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – POP/ROCK

Drake

Khalid

Post Malone

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST – POP/ROCK

Billie Eilish

Ariana Grande

Taylor Swift

FAVORITE DUO OR GROUP – POP/ROCK

BTS

Jonas Brothers

Panic! At The Disco

FAVORITE ALBUM – POP/ROCK

Billie Eilish, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?

Ariana Grande, Thank U, Next

Taylor Swift, Lover

FAVORITE SONG – POP/ROCK

Halsey, “Without Me”

Jonas Brothers, “Sucker”

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road”

Panic! At The Disco, “High Hopes”

Post Malone & Swae Lee, “Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)”

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – COUNTRY

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST – COUNTRY

Kelsea Ballerini

Maren Morris

Carrie Underwood

FAVORITE DUO or GROUP – COUNTRY

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Old Dominion

FAVORITE ALBUM – COUNTRY

Kane Brown, Experiment

Dan + Shay, Dan + Shay

Carrie Underwood, Cry Pretty

FAVORITE SONG – COUNTRY

Luke Combs, “Beautiful Crazy”

Dan + Shay, “Speechless”

Blake Shelton, “God’s Country”

FAVORITE ARTIST – RAP/HIP-HOP

Cardi B

Drake

Post Malone

FAVORITE ALBUM – RAP/HIP-HOP

Meek Mill, “Championships”

Post Malone, “Hollywood’s Bleeding”

Travis Scott, “Astroworld”

FAVORITE SONG – RAP/HIP-HOP

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road”

Post Malone, “Wow.”

Travis Scott, “Sicko Mode”

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – SOUL/R&B

Chris Brown

Khalid

Bruno Mars

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST – SOUL/R&B

Beyoncé

Lizzo

Ella Mai

FAVORITE ALBUM – SOUL/R&B

Chris Brown, Indigo

Khalid, Free Spirit

Ella Mai, Ella Mai

FAVORITE SONG – SOUL/R&B

Khalid, “Talk”

Lizzo, “Juice”

Ella Mai, “Trip”

FAVORITE ARTIST – ALTERNATIVE ROCK

Billie Eilish

Imagine Dragons

Panic! at the Disco

FAVORITE ARTIST – ADULT CONTEMPORARY

Maroon 5

P!nk

Taylor Swift

FAVORITE ARTIST – LATIN

Bad Bunny

J Balvin

Ozuna

FAVORITE ARTIST – CONTEMPORARY INSPIRATIONAL

Lauren Daigle

For King & Country

MercyMe

FAVORITE ARTIST – ELECTRONIC DANCE MUSIC (EDM)

Avicii

Marshmello

The Chainsmokers

FAVORITE SOUNDTRACK

A Star Is Born by Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper

Bohemian Rhapsody by Queen

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse