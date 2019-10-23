Wendy Williams Disses Kevin Hunter For ‘Banning’ Tyrese From Show & Accusing Him Of ‘Flirting’ With Her

Wendy Williams revealed that former husband Kevin Hunter ‘banned’ Tyrese from ‘The Wendy Williams Show’ after he thought he was flirting with her.

Yikes! Wendy Williams, 55, shocked the audience during the Oct. 23 episode of her talk show after she revealed that hubby Kevin Hunter — who she filed for divorce from in April of this year — banned model and actor Tyrese Gibson, 40, from the show after he accused him of flirting with her. The talk show host made the shocking reveal after having Tyrese as a guest on her show for the first time in “three or four years.” You can see Wendy speak about the fiasco at the 37-minute mark in the video below.

“This is Sadie Murray, by the way,” Wendy said as she transitioned into the next segment of her show after speaking with Tyrese. “She’s gonna show us drugstore beauty products must-haves; but before we go to that, look, so I’m like, ‘Tyrese — you were supposed to…’ he hasn’t been here in three to four years, right? I’m like, ‘Where have you been?’ And he goes, ‘Your husband banned me because he thought I was flirting with you.’”

The audience let out the exact reaction one would expect — a lot of gasps entwined with looks of disbelief — as Wendy told them what Tyrese claimed her former husband did. At least one YouTube user had more to say on the subject of her ex-husband,, writing, “As i said. Wendy’s, husband was and is a fool….”

Earlier in the episode of the show, Tyrese touched upon his custody battle with ex-wife Norma over their 12-year-old daughter, Shayla. “When you have a child and then there’s a situation where there might be a conflict — when you have your approach to raising a child and they have theirs, sometimes you’re far from being on the same page,” he told Wendy. “No one wakes up every day and says, ‘Where’s pain, where’s trauma, where’s conflict and I want to stay in it.’ You can be with someone for a long time and then when you finally get married, you realize, that it was not the right thing to do.”