Tristan Thompson Leaves Hearts For Khloe Kardashian On Insta After She Posts Sexy Selfie

Tristan Thompson was all up in Khloe Kardashian’s Instagram comments AGAIN, this time leaving flirty emojis showing just how much he appreciated her new, sexy pic.

It’s been eight months since they broke up, but Tristan Thompson is still trying to shoot his shot with Khloe Kardashian. He popped up again in the comments section on her Instagram, leaving s super flirty message on her latest sexy selfie. In response to seeing Khloe flex in her Mercedes while wearing a low-cut blouse, Tristan sent her the heart-eyes and red heart emojis. Subtle! It’s understandable that Tristan would find commenting irresistible, though; Khloe looks stunning. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star is wearing a striped blouse with no bra underneath, has her blonde hair pulled back into a tight bun, and is rocking oversized sunglasses, hoop earrings, and a necklace featuring the Armenian coat of arms. CLICK HERE to see Khloe’s pic!

Tristan’s thirsty comment is just one of many that he’s left Khloe lately. And he’s serious about what he’s saying, too. While Khloe isn’t interested in getting back together with the man who cheated on her multiple times, “Tristan is clearly not ready to give up,” a source close to the NBA star told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “His goal is to fix things and get their family back together. His sweet compliments online are just the tip of the iceberg. In real life he’s telling her he loves her and telling her he’ll do anything to have her back. He’s really giving it his all — sending flowers, buying sweet gifts for her, and for True [Thompson, their daughter]. He’s on a mission to get her back.” Khloe’s famous fam fears that his grand gestures of love could work on Khloe. They’re hanging out again!

“Khloe has been spending a fair amount of time with Tristan, but it’s in no way a secret, a Kardashian insider told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “She isn’t hiding it and it’s pretty open about it. [Her friends and family] worry she could be playing with fire because Tristan clearly wants her back and the more she spends time with him the more chance there is that he’ll break down her resolve.” The mid-season trailer for KUWTK did show Tristan giving Khloe a gorgeous diamond ring so…

Tristan wasn’t the only person obsessed with Khloe’s new pic, and his comment is now buried. Her famous friends couldn’t stop gushing about her prettiness! Kim Zolciak-Biermann commented, “Such a. Babe 🔥🔥”, while Faye Resnick left a bevy of heart emojis. Her fans flooded the comments with fire emojis, too.