Taylor Swift Raves That Selena Gomez’s New Song Is The ‘Perfect Expression Of Healing’

Taylor Swift is a major Selena Gomez fan! The singer took to her Instagram story to praise Selena’s new track, calling the emotional ballad ‘a triumph.’

Taylor Swift, 29, loves Selena Gomez‘s, 27, new song just as much as her fans. The “Lover” songstress took to Instagram in the early hours of Oct. 23, as soon as Selena’s new track, “Lose You To Love Me,” was available for listening, and gushed about how much she loved the beautiful ballad. “This song is a perfect expression of healing and my absolute favorite song she’s put out yet,” Taylor said in her Instagram story post. “A triumph. I love you so much @selenagomez.” Taylor shared the message over Selena’s album art, and was obviously so proud of the pop star’s vulnerability in her new track.

The “Lose You To Love Me” singer released her new song following a long draught without releasing any solo music. As soon as the song hit, fans were freaking out about the break up anthem on social media, continuing to speculate the ballad was about her old flame, Justin Bieber, 25. One fan wrote on Twitter, “Selena Gomez just dragged the f**k outta Justin Bieber in her new song.” Naturally, Selena kept things quite vague in her new song — no use of names or specifics — put fans still believed it was about the official end to Selena and Justin’s relationship.

The evidence was right in the lyrics, specifically one verse, where the singer croons, “I gave my all and they all know it / You turned me down, and now it’s showing / In two months you replaced us / Like it was easy / Mad me think I deserved it.” As fans know, Selena and Justin had a turbulent on-again, off-again relationship that began in 2011. But by late 2017, after break ups and make ups, the couple seemingly gave it one more go before officially calling things off in March 2018. By July of 2018, Justin was engaged to his now wife Hailey Baldwin, 22. The pair celebrated their second ceremony with friends and family on Sept. 30, 2019.

Selena’s last solo effort came with 2018’s “Back To You,” which she recorded for the second season of the Netflix series 13 Reasons Why. Following that project, Selena’s music came in the form of collaborations. She partnered with DJ Snake for “Taki Taki” in late 2018 and lent her voice to Julia Michael‘s song “Anxiety” at the beginning of 2019. More recently, Selena teamed up with Benny Blanco, Tainy and J Balvin for “I Can’t Get Enough.” But now things have changed, and fans cannot wait for more solo music from the artist in the weeks to come!