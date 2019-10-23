Vanderpump Rules’ Star Stassi Schroeder Tours Romantic Wedding Venues In Italy — See Epic Pics

It’s on! Stassi Schroeder is in Italy and took fans on a video tour of three possible wedding venues in Rome where she could marry fiance Beau Clark. All of them are so romantic and stunning.

Stassi Schroeder‘s destination wedding in Italy is starting to come together. The Vanderpump Rules star on Oct. 23 took tours of three possible venues in Rome for her nuptials to fiance Beau Clark and we don’t know how the couple is going to choose among the gorgeous locales. The 31-year-old started off sharing an Instagram stories video from her hotel room looking out at the stunning city with “First day wedding planning” written on it. You can see the pics from the venue tour here.

“This is our first hotel option. We’re here in Rome checking out wedding venues. Look at this gorgeous first option of hotel, love it,” she narrated another IG stories video showing the gorgeous outdoor patio at the luxurious Hotel de Russie. She then showed a long corridor with a plant covered canopy over it and Stassi proclaimed, “Love this for a rehearsal dinner option. Just a long table here. So cool. Twinkle lights everywhere,” she explained as one idea. The couple took a break for lunch at an outdoors cafe, where Stassi showed a video of a man in the street serenading passers-by with a violin. Even her daytime meal had an air of romance amid venue scouting.

Stassi and Beau were being led around locations by Alison Bryan Weddings and the number two locale blew them away. She didn’t mention the name of it, but it was a large white Roman style building and it was what was outside that impressed the couple. It was perched just above the city and the incredible views of Rome went as far as the eye could see. It featured a giant outdoor courtyard and green grounds. “Look at that!” Stassi excitedly proclaimed as she looked out over the Eternal City.

The last stop was a tour of the Hotel de la Ville Rome, an 18th century Palazzo that sits just above Rome’s famed Spanish Steps. The couple toured the massive rooftop restaurant/bar area and checked out the luxury interiors. They ended up having drinks and wine on the outdoor patio with the view of Rome right next to them as the sun set. What a perfect way to wind down the day, but they weren’t finished yet, as the couple walked down the nearby Spanish Steps on the way back to their hotel. Whichever option she chooses, Stassi’s wedding is going to be sooooo romantic!