‘Single Parents’ Exclusive Photos: The Kids Dress Up As The Parents For Halloween

The Halloween episode of ‘Single Parents’ is upon us and HollywoodLife is EXCLUSIVELY debuting the first look photos of the kids in their adorable costumes. The costumes are a little on the nose!

HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVE photos from the Oct. 30 episode of Single Parents. The kids take Halloween to a whole new level in season 2. They’re dressed up as their parents! Emma and Amy are dressed up as Will and Miggy, complete with a Bjorn holding a baby doll that’s supposed to be Jack. Graham dresses up as Poppy in a red dress and wig. Rory gets official as Douglas in a doctor’s uniform. Sophie decides to go as Angie. The kids look like they are having so much fun in these costumes.

Baby Jack gets his own costume, too. Miggy dresses him up as Wilson the volleyball from Cast Away! He is seriously adorable. Single Parents has truly outdone itself with Halloween costumes this year. These looks are perfect.

The synopsis for the Oct. 30 episode reads: “It’s Halloween night at Hilltop Elementary and the kids head to the school for a spooky celebration with Douglas. Will struggles with whether he should stay with Sophie at the school party or if he should swing by his girlfriend Tracy Freeze’s birthday, which results in a stressful night for Will trying to do both. Meanwhile, Poppy and Angie throw a Halloween party for teens at Douglas’ house in order to try to prove to themselves that they are cool moms.”

The series stars Taran Killam as Will Cooper, Leighton Meester as Angie D’Amato, Kimrie Lewis as Poppy Banks, Jake Choi as Miggy Park, Marlow Barkley as Sophie Cooper, Tyler Wladis as Graham D’Amato, Devin Trey Campbell as Rory Banks, Mia Allan as Emma Fogerty, Ella Allan as Amy Fogerty, and Brad Garrett as Douglas Fogerty. Single Parents airs Wednesdays at 9:30 p.m. on ABC.