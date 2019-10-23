Rob Kardashian: How Daughter Dream, 2, Helped Inspire Him To Get Serious About His Weight Loss

Rob confirmed he was up to 250 pounds in April 2016, gaining a significant amount of weight from his early days on ‘Keeping Up’ — but he’s taking action!

Rob Kardashian, 32, is committed to getting in shape — and it’s all thanks to his 2-year-old daughter Dream Kardashian. “Rob is feeling so much better and is really happy he’s finally been seeing the results of his weight loss efforts. He’s proud of himself and is relieved that all the hard work is paying off,” an insider close to Rob spills to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Having Dream has been a huge motivator for Rob’s weight loss because he wants to maintain a healthy lifestyle for himself and for his daughter.” As we’ve previously reported, Dream has completely changed Rob’s perspective and priorities.

In 2016, the Arthur George founder made headlines for his dramatic weight gain — and looked completely unrecognizable from his younger years on Keeping Up With The Kardashians. “Rob has always struggled with his weight but he’s feeling better than ever and just wants to keep losing and then maintaining a healthy weight,” the source adds. Rob slimmed down a bit at the time, and credited ex Blac Chyna — who’s the mother of his daughter Dream — for helping him. While his weight has continued to fluctuate in recent years, he’s making health a priority for himself and his daughter.

“Rob has a long way to go to be at a weight that he would be happy with but what he has to get him there is the support from his family. All of his sisters and his mother continue to support him to make better choices,” a second source reveals. “And it’s finally clicking thanks to everyone telling him that he should do it for Dream. Dream is his world and his sisters are giving him tough love because they all know the feeling of losing a father at a young age and they don’t want that to be the case for Dream. That really has resonated for him.” Rob was spotted attending sister Kim Kardashian‘s 39th birthday just a few days ago, and his slimmer physique was immediately noticeable.

Of course, Thanksgiving and Christmas are just around the corner — but Rob isn’t going to be tempted by unhealthy choices like alcohol and sweets. “One thing he will be very happy about is if he can get through the holiday season with drinking less and eating much better. He still has his vices and will still have his chat days but he at least knows that he shouldn’t treat it as a struggle but more of a challenge,” our source continues. “He is a fighter and is now in a place where he is taking the challenge seriously. So it is nice to see that he is on the right path and trying to better himself in the health department. It is a day by day mission that he seems to be on the right side of currently. It is very promising.”