‘RHONJ’ Season 10 Taglines Revealed: Teresa Giudice Offers A Warning After Joe’s Deportation  

The women of ‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey’ are not messing around this season! Bravo released the opening intro for season 10, premiering Nov. 6, and it’s out with the old and in with the new. Hear Teresa’s fiery opening along with the rest of the cast!

Say goodbye to former “namaste” Teresa Giudice! Although season 10 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, doesn’t premiere until November 6, Bravo treated fans to the opening taglines on Tuesday, October 22. And, the fierce females of New Jersey are bringing the heat this coming season.

The new intro begins with Margaret Josephs, aka “Marge-in-Charge”, who’s still rocking her signature blonde pigtails in her opening. “If you can’t take the truth, sue me,” Margaret, 52, says in her new tagline. Meanwhile, clips of her smiling and sipping cocktails from various season 10 scenes play.

Next up is Jennifer Aydin, whose new tagline references her marriage to plastic surgeon Dr. Bill Aydin. “As I always say, plastic makes perfect,” the 42-year-old declares. She’s seen carrying Chanel shopping bags in one scene and puckers her lips in another.

Then Melissa Gorga‘s quippy tagline is something most, if not all fans are thinking these days. “Mirror, mirror, on the wall, I don’t think I look 40 at all,” the mother of three says in her tagline, which is a fun play off the famous line from Snow White. Melissa, who laughs in her opening line, shows off her amazing body in a bikini and in a dress on the runway at her Envy Fashion Show this season. Also in her opening credit, Melissa rocks a shorter do’, which obviously looks great on her.

Jackie Goldschneider adds a comical twist to her tagline by referencing her title as a mom of two sets of twins. “Don’t let the minivan fool you, this mom won’t roll over for anyone,” Jackie, 43, says while sipping champagne in one scene.

Dolores Catania, 48, gives a shoutout to powerhouse Jersey girls everywhere with her tagline: “Behind every strong man is a stronger Jersey girl.” Clips flash of her with son, Frankie and daughter Gabrielle. Dolores’ ex-husband Frank and her new boyfriend David are not featured in her opening, despiteher storyline being about her still living with Frank while navigating her new relationship.

And last but certainly not least, Teresa. The RHONJ OG, 47, offers a stern warning to, well, everyone, saying, “If you rub me the wrong way, there will be no more namaste.” Fans of the show will know that when Teresa returned to the show following her prison release, she was very zen and calm after doing months of yoga and fitness in jail. However, it appears as though the old table-flipping Teresa may be back in season 10!

Bravo already released a season 10 synopsis, which gives viewers a sneak peek at what to expect this season, including Teresa and Joe Giudice’s family situation as he faces deportation back to his native, Italy.

“As Teresa prepares herself and her daughters for her husband’s future, she simultaneously is faced with cheating rumors and lingering tension within the group,” the synopsis reads. “Melissa is on the brink of celebrating her 40th birthday, and while her career is booming, she still thinks one thing is missing from her perfect family. Margaret is forced to revisit repercussions from a legal battle while struggling with her mother’s decision to start a new chapter. And a jab at Teresa’s alleged affair leads to new tension among the ladies. Dolores questions her future with [boyfriend] David [Principe] and must make the ultimate decision about their relationship.”

The synopsis continues: “Meanwhile, after a heated argument with Jackie, the women are forced to pick sides. Jackie opens up to her friends and family about her eating disorder in hopes to become an advocate for others. With her newfound sense of self, she learns to advocate for herself amongst the other ladies. Jennifer undergoes a major physical transformation that has her feeling as confident as ever; but with family drama and a feud between her and Jackie, she is left feeling rattled. Freshly divorced Danielle [Staub] continues to clash with Margaret, putting her relationship with Teresa on the chopping block.”

As for what else RHONJ fans can expect this season, HollywoodLife caught up with Melissa, who said there’s plenty of unexpected moments in season 10.

“There’s a lot of drama, it’s super funny, and I think you’re going to be surprised over who gets along and how doesn’t,” she teased while chatting with us at the end of September. “I think we bring back some people from the past and kind of mix it up a little bit. And, I do think that there’s a lot of arguments that you would never suspect are coming.” — The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 10 premieres on Bravo Wednesday, November 6, at 9 p.m. ET.