Miley Cyrus Fans Think She Leaked Her Album Tracklist & It May Feature A Shawn Mendes Collab

Eagle-eyed fans spotted something very telling in the background of Miley Cyrus’ Oct. 20 Instagram Live — a possible tracklist for an upcoming album! Some fans even think they saw notes about some VERY high-profile potential collaborations.

Miley Cyrus, 26, treated fans to a tell-all Instagram Live on Oct. 20, and for part of it, she was broadcasting from an office in her home. In the background of the footage, there were multiple massive whiteboards that were filled with writing. Although it was a bit blurry, some fans took the time to decipher what was written, and concluded that it could be a tracklist for an upcoming album! Two of the song titles are “Slide Away” and “Mother’s Daughter,” which are tracks that Miley has already released, so it’s speculated that the other 11 titles may be the remaining songs on the record.

The other potential songs are: “Sagittarius,” “Party Up The Street,” “American Dream,” “Golden G String,” “Mary Jane,” “Victoria,” “Cattitude,” “Bad Karma,” “I Play With [?], and “Coldblood.” There may also be some collaborations on this record, as some fans thought they spotted Shawn Mendes’ name next to the “I Play With” song, and possibly even Cardi B’s name next to “Naked.” Miley and Shawn performed together at the Grammy Awards and spent some time in the studio earlier this year, so there’s already been plenty of buzz about a possible collaboration between the singers — but this sighting has taken it to a new level!

Considering Miley split from her longtime love and husband of several months, Liam Hemsworth, earlier this year, she has a lot of inspiration to draw from on this record. The already-released “Slide Away” is an emotional track about the demise of the relationship, and fans are expecting that there could be more where that came from.

A tracklist do novo álbum da Miley vazada por ela mesma numa live 🤷🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/u1OyhpNr1m — Brenor 💊 (@Berenoalim) October 21, 2019

Since the split, Miley has moved on in her love life — she briefly dated Kaitlynn Carter in August and September, and has recently been getting hot and heavy with Cody Simpson. Perhaps she could add some new additions to the tracklist that are inspired by these romances before the album actually comes out?!