Lindsay Lohan Sends Tyga A Flirty Instagram Message After He Arrives In Australia For Yacht Party

Lindsay Lohan was recently in Sydney, Australia during the filming of ‘The Masked Singer Australia’ and when Tyga posted pics of himself in the same city on Oct. 21, she left him an eye-catching comment.

Lindsay Lohan, 33, had a little fun on Instagram when she playfully sent a message to Tyga, 29, in response to one of his posts. The rapper shared two photos of himself enjoying some time on a luxury yacht after arriving in Sydney, Australia on Oct. 21 and the actress, who has also been in Sydney to work as a judge on the Australian version of The Masked Singer, couldn’t help but leave him a flirty comment after seeing his location tag. “#copycat 😂,” Lindsay’s comment read.

It didn’t take long for many of Tyga’s followers to notice and respond to Lindsay’s comment and their comments were nothing short of entertaining. “omg Lindsay,” one shocked follower wrote. “girl what,” commented another while others simply left laughing emojis.

Although Lindsay’s message to Tyga caught the attention of many Instagram users, it’s not the first time she’s flirted with a fellow celeb online. The red-headed beauty also took the opportunity to flirt with Miley Cyrus‘ ex Liam Hemsworth, 29, with another Australia-related comment. After Liam’s brother, Chris Hemsworth, 36, shared photos of himself spending time with Liam in their native country, Lindsay asked why they hadn’t met up since they were in the same place. “Why didn’t we meet in Sydney or Bondi?!” she asked in her response to the photos.

Lindsay recently revealed that she is now single so it’s no surprise that she would be so flirty with some pretty hunky celebs on social media. We can’t wait to see who else she decides to get cheeky with next!