Lindsay Lohan took to Instagram on Oct. 23 to share a high energy video of herself wearing a flattering pink pantsuit while having a solo dance session in the middle of a gas station lot.

Lindsay Lohan, 33, gave us some real “In My Feelings” by Drake vibes when she posted a video of herself dancing outside a moving car on Oct. 23! The fun actress flaunted an all pink pantsuit and heels during the dance session and appeared to be in the lot of a gas station as she busted moves and sang along to the song “Get Up” by rapper Terrell Hines. Although the post was most likely meant to be cheeky, the red-headed beauty definitely impressed us when she didn’t miss a beat. “💕 Fillin’ the tank with my 🔥 flamingo moves 💕💃🏽 @cousinskeether @terrellhines #dothelilo,” she captioned the clip.

Fans quickly took to the comments section of Lindsay’s post to respond to her epic dance moves and there was nothing but love and laughs. “You make our day legend,” one follower wrote while another gushed “you make me so happy!” “You need a sitcom. @lindsaylohan needs to be on TV!” a third follower exclaimed while a fourth said, “Honestly, I’m here for it.”

When Lindsay’s not dancing outside a car, she’s making appearances at her own club pop ups. The Freaky Friday star wore another pink outfit on Oct. 19 when she stopped by the Playboy Club that was hosting her LLohan Nightclub pop up in New York City. It consisted of a figure-flattering dress that had a high slit on the side and matching heels.

It’s always great to see Lindsay enjoying her days and sharing memorable moments with her followers. We look forward to seeing what else she has in store on social media soon!