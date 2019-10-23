Lamar Odom Admits He Regrets Not Telling Taraji P. Henson He Loved Khloe While They Were Dating

Lamar Odom got candid about his past romances with Taraji P. Henson and Khloe Kardashian in a new episode of ‘Uncensored’. The former NBA star reveals why he didn’t tell the actress he was in love with Khloe while they were dating.

Lamar Odom has many regrets from his past with drugs and star-studded romances — one in-particular being his relationship with actress Taraji P. Henson. The former NBA player, 39, and the What Men Want star, 49, dated sometime around 2009. He wrote about their “hot and heavy” romance in his new memoir, “Darkness to Light”, which was released in May.

Lamar sheds some new light on his relationship with Taraji in a new episode of TV ONE’s UNCENSORED — premiering October 27 at 9 P.M. ET/8C. In a sneak peek, he reveals that his romance with the actress overlapped with the beginning stages of his relationship with Khloe Kardashian, 35.

“I just wish I would’ve done things different with her,” a regretful Lamar says during the docu-series. Later on he admits that “things ended with Taraji” because he was “an immature punk.” Lamar said his behavior was due to the fact that, at the time, “I didn’t know how to tell her that I was falling in love with another woman named Khloe Kardashian.” The preview clip ends right after Lamar’s latter confession.

Earlier in the clip, former DWTS contestant explained why he learned “a lot” from an older Taraji.

“That was the most significant relationship as a grown up that I had with a black woman,” he says, admitting, “I used to carry her picture on the road with me. Nobody knows that, except for dudes that play with me. “

Lamar continues: “She gave me inspiration, you know what I’m saying? A black woman working like that, that’s just as good at her craft as I am with mine [at the time]. I remember we were on the road, it was our longest road trip and we were playing Cleveland and I went off on their ass. Part of the inspiration of going back to see her to LA was one of the reasons why I kicked their [Cleveland’s] ass that day. I remember how i was feeling during and after that game. She inspired me.”

Lamar married Khloe in September 2009, just one month after they met. The Good American designer filed for divorce in 2013 after discovering that he had cheated on her while he was abusing drugs. However, Khloe ended up putting the divorce process on hold to care for Lamar after he was discovered unconscious inside a Nevada brothel in October 2015. She chose to be his primary caretaker during that time, which allowed her to make all financial and medical decisions for him. During that time, Lamar was in a coma, and suffered 12 strokes and six heart attacks.

The athlete turned author is currently dating Sabrina Parr, 32, a fitness trainer and life coach. He went public with the romance in September 2019.

UNCENSORED: Lamar Odom airs Sunday, October 27th at 9/8c on TV One. The docu-series explores the private lives of some of today’s most notable personalities.