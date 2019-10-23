Khloe Kardashian Reveals Relationship Status After ‘KUWTK’ Teases Diamond Ring From Tristan Thompson

In the new ‘KUWTK’ trailer, Khloe Kardashian shares that ex Tristan Thompson gave her a diamond ring. She’s revealing if it means that they’re back together.

It’s obvious that Tristan Thompson is still crushing hard on ex Khloe Kardashian with all of his flirty Instagram comments. The 35-year-old beauty revealed in the Keeping Up With The Kardashians midseason trailer that he went so far as to give her a massive diamond ring. But they’re not back together yet, as Khloe revealed through her favorite form of communication, the cryptic quote. On Oct. 22 she posted and Instagram story that read “Being single doesn’t necessarily mean you’re available. Sometimes you have to put up a sign that says, ‘Do Not Disturb, God is working’ on your heart.”

The Good American denim founder followed it up with the quote, “The universe gives me everything I want and need. Always has. Always will.” And she wasn’t done, as on Oct. 23 she shared two more quotes in IG stories that seem to refer to Tristan, 28. “A little more kindness, a little less judgement,” one slide read that could be about rumors she’s considered taking the NBA player back after he cheated on her for a second time in February. Then she followed it up with a quote that read, “A lot of things broke my heart by fixed my vision.” Hmmm, what are you trying to tell us Khloe?

All of this comes after in the midseason KUWTK trailer, Khloe reveals that Tristan gave her a diamond ring and this was waaaay after their February split. “Look what Tristan gave me last night,” Khloe says in the clip. “A pink diamond.” Scott Disick, 36, chimes in, “Looks fully like an engagement ring.” But she snaps back, “Nope! No!”

For his part, Tristan is still going hard in a campaign to seemingly win back Khloe via sweet and flirty Instagram comments. He’s already called her “beautiful” and “perfect” in several pics she shared. On Oct. 23 he was back at it again. She posted a selfie wearing an unbuttoned blouse with her bra showing and Tristan couldn’t help himself, leaving Khloe heart-eyes and red heart emojis in the comments. Subtle!