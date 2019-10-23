Pants on fire! In a new ‘KUWTK’ teaser, Khloe Kardashian is livid that her mom Kris Jenner had lied to her when she read contents of ex-husband Lamar Odom’s memoir.

The family drama gets driven into high gear on the next Keeping Up With The Kardashians. It centers around Khloe Kardashian finding out that her mom Kris Jenner, 63, lied to her when she discovered some of what ex-husband Lamar Odom had to say in his memoir Darkness to Light. In a new teaser clip, the 35-year-old is seen talking to younger sister Kylie Jenner, 22, and says, “Lamar is writing a book,” then it sounds like a jump cut happens and Khloe then says, “In the book, I found out that mom’s lying to me.”

Khloe doesn’t reveal what it was that Kris lied about, but then again that’s the whole point of a teaser clip! Next up Kris is seen in a confessional saying “I’m trying to do damage control,” with video of her scrolling through her phone while overseeing a photo shoot.

Scott Disick has always been close to both Khloe and her mom and he’s worried for the family matriarch. “She literally thinks you’re gonna, like, come for her,” he tells Khloe with a concerned expression on his face as the Good American jeans founder snaps back, “Guess what? I am.”

In his memoir Lamar, 39, claimed he slept with over 2,000 women in his life, was a sex addict and cheated on Khloe throughout their marriage. He also dished on his drug use that eventually landed him in a near-death coma in 2015. “Sex was a trigger for me to do drugs. Because you double up on [that] good feeling,” the former NBA player wrote. He also reflected, “I wish I could have been more of a man,” for Khloe. “It still bothers me to this day. But regret is something we have to learn to live with.”

The book was released on May 28 and went on to become a New York Times bestseller. When he shared an Instagram post about the accomplishment on June 15, Khloe happily commented, “Look at God!!! Congratulations Lammy! Keep shining.”