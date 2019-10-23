Kelly Ripa Shares Hot ‘Thirst Trappy’ Photo Of Husband Mark Conseulos Shirtless In Bed

Kelly Ripa had a little fun when she shared a gorgeous and sexy photo of her husband Mark Consuelos spending time with her in bed on Oct. 23 and used it to promote his television series ‘Riverdale’.

Kelly Ripa, 49, didn’t mind letting her Instagram followers get a little sneak peek of what her husband, Mark Consuelos, 48, looks like in bed on Oct. 23 when she posted an eye-catching photo of the hunk! The proud wife shared the steamy pic, which showed her and a shirtless Mark laying in bed together under white sheets, to help promote the newest episode of his television series Riverdale, which airs on the same day of her post. “This is your thirst trappy reminder to watch an all NUDE #riverdale TONIGHT on @thecwriverdale 8/7 central. Did i say nude? I meant new 🔥💦” she teasingly wrote in the caption for the pic.

Kelly’s photo brought on a lot of responses from her friends and followers and they all seemed to agree that Mark was looking pretty good. “THANK YOU KELLY!!!!!” actress Lisa Rinna, 56, wrote. “😂 Girl -yo daddy is juicy! 💦” Holly Robinson Peete, 55, also commented. “Omg.🔥🔥” Debi Mazar‘s response read while other followers called them the “hottest couple ever”.

Kelly’s latest post isn’t the first time she got flirty with a pic of Mark, who she’s been married to since 1996. The talk show host shared an old school photo of the former All My Children actor on July 18, and gushed about his good looks in the caption. “#Tbt 1996 Capri. This is NOT the reverse of the old age app it’s [Mark] on our honeymoon 🇮🇹♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️ #babyface and #daddy,” it read.

It’s great to see Kelly and Mark, who share children Michael, 22, Lola, 18, and Joaquin, 16, together, still appreciating each other every second they get after 23 years of marriage!