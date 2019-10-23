Giuliana Rancic Reveals She’s Leaving E! News Again As She Prepares To ‘Grow Her Family’

Giuliana Rancic took to Instagram on Oct. 22 to let her followers know she’s leaving her job at ‘E! News’, which will be moving its production from Los Angeles to New York City in Jan., to focus on her family.

Giuliana Rancic, 45, is getting ready to move on. The E! News correspondent revealed that she will not be up and moving from Los Angeles, CA to New York City, NY with the network in Jan. and will instead walk away from her beloved job and spend her free time working on other projects and spending it with family. “Returning to E! News this last year was an incredible homecoming. As the show moves to NYC in January, many of you have asked if I will be returning full-time. I wanted to let you hear firsthand that I’ve decided I won’t be able to make this big move at this time,” she wrote in an Instagram post on Oct. 22, which also included a photo of her and her son, Duke, 7. “I love E! News but what’s best for my family, as well as my current schedule, just won’t allow for the commitment a daily show takes.”

Giuliana, who worked on E! News from 2005-2015 before returning again last year, went on to talk about her other businesses and how she hopes to “grow” her family in the near future. “⁣As you may know, I lead several businesses…my clothing line G by Giuliana, Fountain of Truth skincare, and my role at RPM Restaurant Group, which is about to open its sixth location, keep me very active,” she continued. “In order to properly serve these and my other endeavors, flexibility is paramount. And nothing is more important than spending time with my family, which we are hoping to grow soon.”

⁣

Despite her departure as a news host, the mother-of-one insisted that she will still take part in other E! events that she’s known for, including Live from the Red Carpet. “That said, I will of course continue hosting Live from the Red Carpet and promise to pop into E! News from time to time 🥰,” she promised. “I adore and appreciate the great folks at E! for continuing to be incredible partners and understanding my decision and I appreciate YOU ALL for always being so supportive and kind ❤️ Love you all and I will see you next month at the E! People’s Choice Awards ✨.”

Giuliana’s admission about growing her family doesn’t come as too much of a surprise considering in Feb., she EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that she was open to having a second child with husband Bill Rancic, 48, despite having trouble conceiving in the past. “We’ll see,” she told us about adding to her family in the future. “It was a journey to have Duke but obviously so worth it. We’ll see. Whatever God has waiting for us, we trust. We shall see. You never know.”

Giuliana and Bill welcomed their son Duke via a gestational surrogate in 2012.