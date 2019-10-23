Erica Mena Shows Off Her Curves & Baby Bump In Chic White Plunging Ensemble

Erica Mena took to Instagram on Oct. 23 to show off her amazing body and growing baby bump in a chic and sexy outfit.

Erica Mena is one hot mama! The reality television star took to Instagram on Oct. 23 to post another gorgeous picture of herself and her growing baby bump and looked chic as all heck while doing so! The Love & Hip Hop: New York star showed off her amazing curves in a plunging, all-white ensemble while posing in front of a wooden wall. “She Prays, Works, ALWAYS keeps her faith. 🌹 dress: @asusocouture,” she captioned the white-hot pic.

Not only did Erica flaunt her incredible body in the stunning, knee-length dress that hugged her curves in all the right places, she looked absolutely beautiful, too! The 31-year-old Bronx native wore her long, dark hair straight and parted down the middle, and kept her makeup natural, opting for perfectly penciled-in brows, luscious lashes, and nude lips. Erica finished off her cute pregnancy look by sporting heart-shaped diamond earrings — the perfect way to accessorize an outfit we love!

Fans flooded the comments section to tell Erica how gorgeous she looked. “Glowing…literally,” one fan gushed, while another said, “The beauty of a pregnant woman😻✨🙌🏾. “This what you call a slaying pregnancy🔥🔥❤️,” another fan added, while hundreds of heart-eye and fire emojis also poured in. There’s really no arguing with anyone here — Erica is definitely slaying her pregnancy!

On Oct. 1, news that Erica was pregnant with her first child with partner Safaree Samuels broke after the couple released a video confirming her pregnancy. “Wow, wow, it’s a big deal! Very big deal. I didn’t know I was capable of doing this. I’m excited!” Safaree exclaimed while rubbing Erica’s belly. “I’m nervous. I’m in shock. I’m in disbelief. It’s very surreal to me. I don’t know what to do but I know I’m going to be great at what I do, because I’m great at everything.” Less than one week later on Oct. 7, the couple got married in a surprise ceremony.