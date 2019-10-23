‘Bachelorette’s Chad Johnson Shades Gigi Hadid: Tyler Cameron ‘Settled’ While Dating Her

‘The Bachelorette’ alum Chad Johnson shaded Gigi Hadid when he went on a Bachelor Nation rant on an episode of the podcast ‘Bleav in Housewives and Vanderpump Rules.’

Chad Johnson, 32, who appeared on Season 12 of The Bachelorette in 2016, guest starred on the Oct. 22 episode of the Bleav in Housewives and Vanderpump Rules podcast, which you can listen to here, and did not hold back when it came to talking about his fellow Bachelor franchise co-stars. When asked about dating other celebrities and/or reality stars, the reality TV star didn’t hold back about his opinion on the matter — and threw Gigi Hadid under the bus while he spoke. “The one thing about dating other people in the famous world or TV world, it’s kind of like…it’s like when a girl’s like…finds out a guy’s a billionaire, she’s like, ‘Well it wouldn’t hurt to go out on a date with him.’ You know? Like all these people are famous, it’s not going to hurt, you know?” he began.

“Like, sure maybe they suck, but at least they got followers,” he continued. “So I think it just helps people definitely look at the positives of the other person, you know? Like to me, I know the girls that reach out to us on Instagram — I’m dating a YouTuber right now that’s super hot. So I know, I know the hot girls that I’ve seen and dated over the past couple years, it’s like…even though Gigi Hadid, like I get it, she’s a supermodel, but to me I look at it and I’m like, ‘Ahh bro, I know the girls you could be pullin’….like, technically, she’s a supermodel, but is she? Is she really?”

Yikes! The “bro” Chad is referring to is fellow Bachelorette alum Tyler Cameron, whose brief two-month romance with the 24-year-old supermodel made headlines earlier this summer. Even though it seemed like the couple was the real deal, the romance eventually fizzled out almost as soon as it began.

Shortly after an insider EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that “Gigi loves the fact that Tyler gets along well with her family, and they completely support her seeing him,” Tyler suggested he and Gigi were “just friends” on Watch What Happens Live and told host Andy Cohen that he was interested in dating “a normal girl.” A second source later confirmed to HollywoodLife that the pair had in fact split.